Spread the word: “Poolside Gossip” home fetches record in Palm Springs

Site of classic Slim Aarons photo sold for $13M

May.May 06, 2022 01:16 PM
TRD Staff
Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty and 470 West Vista Chino in Palm Springs (Coastal Luxury Living, Sotheby's)
It took a massive price cut, but the Kaufmann House in Palm Springs finally sold, and for a record amount at that.

The home — site of the legendary Slim Aarons photograph “Poolside Gossip” — was sold for $13.06 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The $60,000 at the end of the figure is significant, as it pushed the sale to a local record, slightly above the $13 million Bob Hope’s former home sold for in 2016, according to listing agent Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property at 470 West Vista Chino has a fascinating history, beginning when it was built for department store magnate Edgar Kaufmann Sr. in 1946. Previous owners have included late San Diego Chargers owner Eugene Klein, singer Barry Manilow and socialite Nelda Linksk, who took part in the iconic photograph.

470 West Vista Chino in Palm Springs (Coastal Luxury Living)
The seller in this transaction was Brent Harris, former managing director at Pacific Investment Management, who bought the property in the 1990s. The buyer of the home was not disclosed.

The 3,200-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and six bedrooms, anchored by a central living and dining room with four wings that extend out. One has the master bedroom, while another has a guest suite and one has a pool. The three-acre property also has a pool pavilion and tennis court.

Modernist architect Richard Neutra designed the home, one of the most famous of his career. Harris worked with design firm Marmol Radziner on a renovation of the home, leading the firm to consult with the Neutra archives at UCLA to ensure the home was restored to its original mid-century glory.

While setting a record for the area is likely exciting for Harris, there may also be some disappointment regarding the final price. In 2020, Harris listed the home for $25 million, nearly double what it ultimately sold for. Harrs was most recently asking for $16.9 million, according to the Journal.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




