Coldwell Banker adds coastal specialist in OC, trio in Studio City

Garrett Weston jumps from Compass to Coldwell’s Newport Beach office; Donovan Healey team joins from Hilton & Hyland.

Los Angeles /
May.May 26, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Donovan Healey and Garrett Weston (Coldwell Banker, iStock)
Coldwell Banker’s has added an established Orange County coastal specialist to its luxury division and a team nearing the nine-figure mark in annual sales to its Studio City office in Los Angeles.

Garrett Weston Coldwell Banker Global Luxury from Compass, bringing a track record of $130 million in total sales volume in 2021, and $140 million over the past 12 months, he said. Weston served as a listing agent on a $20.6 million sale this month of a four-floor home in the Corona del Mar’s beachfront district of Newport Beach.

Weston also represented buyers for the March closing of an $11.6 million home in Seal Beach, which was listed for $12.5 million, according to listing site Zillow.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to expand my business by joining Coldwell Banker as an individual agent, and cannot wait to expand the reach of my personal brand, ‘Mr. Weston,’ backed by the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury banner and extensive international network.”

Weston will be joining Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, a key location for the brokerage’s luxury business.

“The Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty attracts more agents than any other office in North America,” said Debbie Lewandowski, manager of the office. “Last year alone, over 130 agents and teams joined this office.

Coldwell Banker added Donovan Healey and his team of three to its office in the leafy, upscale Studio City district of the San Fernando Valley. The team previously worked with Hilton & Hyland.

As an individual agent, Healey’s sales volume was approximately $83 million in 2021. In April, Healey served as a listing agent for a $6.9 million closing for a six-bed, seven- bath house in Sherman Oaks’ Longridge area.

