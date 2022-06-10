The boss of a real estate investment trust focused on residential mortgages won’t likely need one anytime soon.

R. Craig Pica, chairman and founder of Santa Rosa-based Provident Mortgage Trust, recently sold his mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood for $26.2 million. The identity of the buyer has not been publicly disclosed.

The price for the 12,500-square foot home with five beds and 7.5 baths came to $2,096 per square foot.

It had been initially listed for $29.9 million when it went on the market in July 2021. Listing agents were Stefan Pommepuy and Blair Chang. Buyers agents were James Harris and David Parnes. All of the agents were affiliated with The Agency.

Constructed in 2017 on 1.5 acres, the three-level home’s amenities include a game room, a fitness studio, a theater, and 600 bottle wine wall, as well as a showroom garage, and an 80-foot long infinity pool.

A neighboring house on 1250 Beverly Estate Dr., was valued for $13.3 million on the Redfin listing site. The six-bed, nine-bath, 8,528-square-foot, had an asking price of $1,566-per-square-foot. A, 8.060-square-foot house at nearby 1160 San Ysidro Dr. sold for $19 million,, or $1,686-per-square-feet, in October of 2021.