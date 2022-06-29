A pair of developers won preliminary approval to build a 24-story apartment tower south of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Planning Commission approved plans by San Francisco-based DM Development and Alex Massachi of Massachi Industries, based in Hollywood, for a 128-unit building at 1725-1739 N. Bronson Ave., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans call for a 270-foot-tall tower with 128 apartments above a partially underground parking garage for 134 cars.

The duo plans to break ground by the end of the year, and finish by the third quarter of 2024.

The wedge-shaped high-rise, designed by Downtown-based Steinberg Hart, would have a twisting glass facade of floor-to-ceiling views. RELM, also based Downtown, serves as landscape architect.

The 24-story tower will consist of full units and “micro-suites,” or smaller, furnished studios similar to co-living spaces surrounding a communal living room and kitchen, DM Development CEO Mark MacDonald and Massachi told The Real Deal last year.

The micro units would rent at about $2,000 a month, according to Urbanize. The upper floors would rent at similar prices to nearby high-rise apartments.

MacDonald and Massachi said they were inspired by new hotels and luxury apartment buildings in the area, like the Edition and the Pendry Residences in West Hollywood.

DM Development and Massachi Industries have sought density bonus incentives permitting a larger structure than allowed by zoning rules. In exchange, they would set aside 11 of the proposed one-, two-, and five-bedroom apartments as affordable for households at the very low-income level.

The developers bought the site for the proposed tower from MCAP Development, owned by Massachi’s family firm, for undisclosed terms. .

The tower will replace an existing parking lot and is located on the same site as the Lombardi House — a private event space with four “villas” available for rental — which MCAP also owns.

The Bronson Avenue project was challenged by the union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility and the Coalition for Responsible Equitable Economic Development Los Angeles, which argued it should be subject to a full environmental study. The planning commission denied both appeals.

“We are so elated at the overwhelming positivity and support for our project from a diverse coalition of stakeholders including union groups, resident neighbors, and major employers in Hollywood,” Massachi said in a statement. “It’s truly a testament to the quality of the team.”

DM Development recently completed work on The Harland, a luxury rental development in West Hollywood. Massachi is now building a 24-unit apartment building in Hollywood.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew