Open Menu

Prologis gets option on 177 more acres in Ontario Ranch

Already developing 8.5M sf of industrial on neighboring plots

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 30, 2022 10:51 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and 8819 E Edison Ave in Ontario (Google Maps, Prologis)
Prologis’ Hamid Moghadam and 8819 E Edison Ave in Ontario (Google Maps, Prologis)

Prologis has scored the option to develop on 177 more acres of land in Ontario Ranch, The Real Deal has learned.

The industrial powerhouse has been granted an option to ground lease the former dairy farm land, adjacent to where the company is already developing more than 8.5 million square feet of industrial and business park space in the master planned neighborhood of Ontario Ranch.

Prologis declined to comment and has not yet filed any development plans with the city to build on the land.

If the company does decide to move forward with this option, Prologis will have more than 550 acres of land across Ontario Ranch — almost one whole square mile, or about 7.5 percent of the entire community.

The city of Ontario has already approved the development of more than 16 million square feet of industrial space, along with about 21,100 single-family and multifamily units.

The new acreage, comprising 22 plots of lands, is located north of Eucalyptus Avenue and between Grove Avenue and South Archibald Avenue. Just south of Eucalyptus is where Prologis is building the Merrill Commerce Center — a 7 million-square-foot industrial development with a 1.4 million-square-foot business park across 376 acres.

The owner of the land is Mary Borba-Parente, the sister of the late John Borba, who ran a sprawling dairy farm in Ontario and founded Chino Valley Bank, now known as Citizens Business Bank, a prominent lender in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California.

It’s not the first time Prologis has struck a deal with the Borba family. In April 2021, the firm bought 39 parcels of dairy farm land for the family for $60 million — plots that will eventually make up some of the Merrill Commerce Center.

Prologis has already signed Home Depot to two spec buildings at the development, before construction has even started.

At Merrill, the company is also building a 4.1 million-square-foot, five-story warehouse structure, with four floors dedicated to robotics. That building is expected to be taken up by Amazon, once it opens next year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentindustrial real estateInland EmpireLA IndustrialOntarioprologiswarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (47th Assembly District, iStock)
    Inland Empire industrial developers dodge a bullet — for now
    Inland Empire industrial developers dodge a bullet — for now
    Crow Holdings CEO Bob McLain and 2524 S Lilac Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Dallas outfit spends $72M on industrial in Inland Empire
    Dallas outfit spends $72M on industrial in Inland Empire
    SRG's Chris Payne and Burnham Ward's Bryon Ward with rendering of New Laguna Niguel City Center (Sares Regis Group, Burnham Ward Properties)
    ‘Napa Valley-esque’ downtown to be built in Laguna Niguel
    ‘Napa Valley-esque’ downtown to be built in Laguna Niguel
    LaTerra Development's Charles Tourtellotte with 4112 Del Rey Avenue (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    LaTerra buys Marina del Rey office complex
    LaTerra buys Marina del Rey office complex
    CIM’s Shaul Kuba with renderings of the project at 6007 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (Getty, CIM Group)
    CIM sells site of 109-unit resi development in Hollywood
    CIM sells site of 109-unit resi development in Hollywood
    Councilman Bob Blumenfield with 5300 N. Oakdale Ave (Dean Musgrove, iStock)
    Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes
    Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes
    Amazon's Jeff Bezos and the vacant land near Palm Springs (Getty, Google Maps)
    Amazon buys 120 acres set for 3.4M sf distribution hub
    Amazon buys 120 acres set for 3.4M sf distribution hub
    From left: Stockdale Capital Partners' Steven and Shawn Yari with 656 San Vicente Blvd
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.