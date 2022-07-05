Open Menu

Irvine Co. plans 2,500 lower-rent apartments in OC

Giant OC landowner plans for complexes at busy shopping, job centers

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 05, 2022 03:26 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Irvine Co.'s Donald Bren and The Market Place at 2961 El Camino Real (Irvine Company, Google Maps)
Irvine Co.’s Donald Bren and The Market Place at 2961 El Camino Real (Irvine Company, Google Maps)

In a region of soaring rents, the Irvine Co. aims to help the City of Irvine build 2,500 cheaper apartments that could help meet its state housing goal.

The giant Orange County landowner has filed plans to build three apartment complexes at sites targeted by the city’s so-called housing element, the Orange County Register reported. Unit rents would be more in line with local wages.

The Newport Beach-based developer provided no costs or specifications for the proposed apartments. To be less expensive, they’d likely have to be smaller units located in denser neighborhoods.

“These are mixed-use districts where residents will have immediate access to employment, shopping and transportation infrastructure,” Jeff Davis, an Irvine Co. senior vice president, told a city hearing. “Meeting economic and quality of life needs for recent graduates, young professionals and essential service workers — all within the community framework of a new mixed-use setting.”

Irvine, which just finished its state-manding housing plan, must rezone land to fit 23,610 homes by 2029, of which more than 10,000 units must be affordable to very-low and low-income households. It’s also the epicenter for some of the highest apartment rents in the nation.

The median rent in Orange County this month is $2,632 – an 18-percent increase from a year ago, according to a ranking by ApartmentList.com, putting it second highest among U.S. counties. Manhattan, at $2,833 a month, is first.

Irvine plans to create more affordable housing in new hot spots for apartments — in more urban, busy areas at or near shopping and job centers.

The Irvine Co plans to build 1,400 units in northern Irvine, where it would demolish an underused section of The Market Place, an outdoor shopping center at 2961 El Camino Real. The shopping center straddles Tustin and Irvine, on whose portain contains 79 acres.

It also aims to build up to 1,100 apartment units on two vacant lots at Gateway and Pacifica, both of which are zoned for commercial development such as offices, a few blocks north of its Spectrum Center.

Construction would require the city to rezone part of the shopping center and the land designated for offices. With city approvals, the apartments could be completed by 2025.

[Orange County Register] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housinghousing elementirvineIrvine Co.orange countyresidential real estateThe Market Place

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (L-R, Top-Bottom) Aaron Kirman, Tami Pardee, Stuart Vetterick, Branden & Rayni Williams and Sally Foster Jones (Compass, Hilton & Hyland, Pardee Properties, The Williams Estates)
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Bel-Air estate, 150M
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Former Exide battery recycling plant (Google Maps)
    State EPA asked feds to declare former Exide site in Vernon a Superfund site
    State EPA asked feds to declare former Exide site in Vernon a Superfund site
    Senator Sydney Kamlager (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Apartment owners skeptical on plan for new affordable housing agency in LA
    Apartment owners skeptical on plan for new affordable housing agency in LA
    L.A. Metro board members Sheila Kuehl, Hilda Solis and rendering of new transit stops with high-end condos in Pasadena and North Hollywood (SCNG photographers, LA Metro)
    Transit agency to bank land near future rail stations to stymie gentrification
    Transit agency to bank land near future rail stations to stymie gentrification
    University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk with rendering of proposed University Village (University of Redlands)
    Redlands university counters height cap ballot measure that would render project “financially unfeasible”
    Redlands university counters height cap ballot measure that would render project “financially unfeasible”
    Placeholder image
    Analysts see likely dip in SoCal home prices
    Analysts see likely dip in SoCal home prices
    A rendering of the 1111 Sunset Blvd project (North Palisade, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)
    Trio of residential towers approved for Echo Park
    Trio of residential towers approved for Echo Park
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.