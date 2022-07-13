Open Menu

Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit

Contractor alleges Ledcor used “punch list” work as excuse not to pay

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 13, 2022 10:40 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ledcor CEO Dave Lede and Build Group CEO Nathan Rundel with 777 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach (Shoreline Gateway Living, Build GC, Ledcor)
Ledcor CEO Dave Lede and Build Group CEO Nathan Rundel with 777 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach (Shoreline Gateway Living, Build GC, Ledcor)

A construction company has sued the developers of Shoreline Gateway — Long Beach’s tallest building — for more than $3 million in allegedly unpaid fees.

The construction firm, Build Group, claims that it met an agreed-upon completion date for the project but that the developer, Ledcor, decided to withhold payment by “using uncompleted punch list obligations as a pretext to create the illusion that substantial completion had not been reached,” the suit states.

“For instance, [Ledcor] took the position that missing motorized shades or missing appliances prevented them from occupying a unit even though [Build Group] was installing shades or missing appliances on the request of the [developer] as they leased certain units,” according to the complaint.

Ledcor was therefore assessing damages against Build Group, the suit continues, even as it was receiving rent payments. Build Group filed its suit in L.A. County court in late June, and the suit was recorded by the county on July 8.

Steve Cvitanovich, general counsel for Build Group, did not respond to a request for comment. Ledcor also did not respond.

Shoreline Gateway, located at 777 East Ocean Boulevard along the waterfront in downtown Long Beach, began accepting tenants last fall and held a grand opening ceremony in March. At 35 stories and over 417 feet tall, the building is 20 feet taller than Long Beach’s One World Trade Center, a downtown office complex that had been the coastal city’s tallest structure since it went up in 1989.

Along with 315 luxury units, 6,500 square feet of commercial space and five levels of underground parking, the city’s new residential jewel also has a lounge with a panoramic view, an outdoor art gallery, a 700-gallon jellyfish tank, a bocce court and a dog park. It shares a large plaza with The Current, an adjacent 17-story building that was part of the same project.

“Shoreline Gateway is now the tallest building in Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement released for the grand opening, “and is a symbol of our progress and future.”

It’s also a symbol, according to the new legal complaint, of dishonest business practices.

According to the suit, Ledcor hired Build Group for the construction job in 2018. By then the project, originally envisioned by the developer Jim Anderson — Anderson’s firm Anderson Pacific would later bring on Ledcor as a partner — was already more than a decade in the works and had faced numerous obstacles, including multiple redesigns and the 2012 dissolution of California’s redevelopment agencies, the Long Beach Business Journal reported.

But after Ledcor hired Build Group “disputes about delays and extra costs arose between the parties,” according to the suit. Three years later, in August of last year, Ledcor and Build Group reached a settlement agreement that gave Build Group a few more weeks to obtain the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy before facing penalties.

Build Group contends that it did so, and tenants began moving in immediately, but that Ledcor “refused to concede” the contractor had met the deadline and used the missing “punch list” requirements as a tactic to reduce the amount it owed Build Group.

“[Ledcor] always understood there would be certain punch list work to be completed after [Build Group] achieved TCO,” the suit alleges, referring to the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy. The complaint also calls Ledcor’s interpretation of the agreement “farcical.”

Build Group claims it’s owed more than $3 million plus interest; the contractor also hit Ledcor with a mechanic’s lien for $3.3 million in late April, according to the complaint.

The suit seeks a foreclosure for that mechanic’s lien in addition to breach of contract and other damages. Besides Ledcor, it also names Shoreline Development Partners, the legal entity created by Ledcor to develop the property, as well as bank HSBC, which provided financing.

Ledcor Development is part of Ledcor Group, a major Canadian company with various communications, mining, oil and gas projects. Ledcor Development has developed multifamily projects in both the United States and Canada and has offices in Vancouver, Texas, Hawaii and Orange County.

Build Group works along the U.S. West Coast and has offices in Northern and Southern California and Seattle.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA MultifamilylawsuitLong Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    505 Centre Street, San Pedro (Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Redevelopment reduces parking options in Downtown San Pedro
    Redevelopment reduces parking options in Downtown San Pedro
     Shopoff Realty's Bill Shopoff and 1025 Westminster Mall (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Shopoff Realty buys former Sears space at Westminster Mall for $46M
    Shopoff Realty buys former Sears space at Westminster Mall for $46M
    Safehold's Jay Sugarman and the Glenn M. Anderson Federal Building (Safehold Inc, Google Maps)
    Safehold buys ground lease for Long Beach government building
    Safehold buys ground lease for Long Beach government building
    Sterling's Brian Kosoy and Plaza Mexico (Sterling Organization, iStock)
    Sterling Organization buys Plaza Mexico at auction
    Sterling Organization buys Plaza Mexico at auction
    Rendering of 220k SF Storage Facility In Van Nuys (KSP Studio, City of Los Angeles, iStock)
    Developer wants to pack more self storage into Van Nuys site
    Developer wants to pack more self storage into Van Nuys site
    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with Burbank Empire Center at 2350-2400 W. Empire Avenue in Burbank (CBRE, Britannica)
    Netflix to sublease 180K sf of offices in Burbank
    Netflix to sublease 180K sf of offices in Burbank
    From left: Fortress Investment Group’s Peter Briger and Wesley Edens, Bridge Investment Group's Jonathan Slager, and 22360 Goldencrest Drive (Fortress Investment Group, Getty Images, Bridge Investment Group, iStock)
    Fortress flips Inland Empire industrial 50% higher in six months
    Fortress flips Inland Empire industrial 50% higher in six months
    CARD's Doreen Granpeesheh and Douglas Emmett's Jordan Kaplan with 21600 Oxnard Street (Getty, LoopNet)
    Douglas Emmett claims Center for Autism owes $4.7M
    Douglas Emmett claims Center for Autism owes $4.7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.