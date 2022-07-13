A pair of local developers have filed plans to build a 244,000-square-foot office complex in Culver City.

Hackman Capital Partners and IDS Real Estate Group have proposed a four-story office building at 863-8635 Hayden Place, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would require razing a light industrial building.

The new office complex just north of Ballona Creek in the Hayden Tract could break ground in April 2023 and be completed in 20 months.

The project, designed by San Francisco-based Gensler, would feature a U-shaped building sheathed in white-painted cement and glass, with a roof support made of wood. It would include a courtyard and cascading terrace decks.

A three-level underground parking garage would serve up to 750 cars. Plans also call for a setback along Higuera Street to the north, which would provide landscaping and community open space.

Hackman Capital Partners, based in Culver City, and IDS Real Estate Group, based in Downtown Los Angeles, are veteran builders of Culver City offices.

In the past decade, they built the 280,000-square-foot C3 complex that now serves as the U.S. headquarters of TikTok parent company ByteDance, and developed the expansion of the Culver Studios campus, now home to Amazon.com’s L.A. base of operations.

A staff report estimates that Hackman and IDS would be assessed about $4.5 million in city fees for the project, with the money allocated to mobility improvements, affordable housing and art.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew