Open Menu

Redevelopment reduces parking options in Downtown San Pedro

Former courthouse offered 80 spaces to nearby shops and restaurants

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 13, 2022 11:58 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
505 Centre Street, San Pedro (Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
505 Centre Street, San Pedro (Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

The new buzz around Downtown San Pedro is the sound of cars circling while drivers hunt for a rare place to park.

The redevelopment of a former courthouse at 505 Centre Street did away with 80 parking spaces used by nearby shops and restaurants, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported. Now patrons must scramble to find a place to park.

While parking in the harbor neighborhood has long been hard, it became especially tough after the February demolition of the long-shuttered courthouse with its open parking lot. The 53-year-old public building will be replaced by an eight-story, 300-unit apartment building and food court.

“People want to park in front of where they’re going,” Elise Swanson, CEO of the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, told the newspaper. “But the costs of parking structures are astronomical. Some cities are doing away with them.”

Few issues drive as many complaints in San Pedro as parking, much of it aimed at city parking meters. Their cost was lowered in 2012 to $1 an hour, cheaper than other parts of Los Angeles. And they’re turned off after 6 p.m.

But that, Swanson said, has sometimes led to metered spaces being taken up by residents in nearby apartments and condominiums.

She and others have called for the city to commission a new parking study.

People now circle Downtown blocks in search of parking when there’s a new 80-space lot at Harbor Boulevard and Seventh Street next to the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, with links to free trolley rides into the Downtown area just a couple blocks away.

But some say the trolley system needs to be revamped to focus on the central part of Downtown.

“We’re going to have to figure out another parking situation,” said Yolanda Regalado, president and interim director of the San Pedro Business Improvement District. “We’re getting inundated with all the new building coming in around the Downtown and more restaurants opening up.”

Diagonal street parking is one possible solution, she said, something that has already been used on streets where there’s room.

Others see a bright spot among the swirling cars – which may mean more people are heading Downtown to eat.

“Thank God we have a parking problem,” said Warren Gunter, a board member for the business improvement district, who ran a popular jewelry store. “If you’re in Belmont Shore or Manhattan Beach, if you don’t have a parking problem, you’re not running your business right. … You have a parking problem when you’re doing well.”

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    business improvement districtCommercial Real EstateDowntownParkingsan pedro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ledcor CEO Dave Lede and Build Group CEO Nathan Rundel with 777 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach (Shoreline Gateway Living, Build GC, Ledcor)
    Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit
    Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit
     Shopoff Realty's Bill Shopoff and 1025 Westminster Mall (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Shopoff Realty buys former Sears space at Westminster Mall for $46M
    Shopoff Realty buys former Sears space at Westminster Mall for $46M
    Safehold's Jay Sugarman and the Glenn M. Anderson Federal Building (Safehold Inc, Google Maps)
    Safehold buys ground lease for Long Beach government building
    Safehold buys ground lease for Long Beach government building
    Sterling's Brian Kosoy and Plaza Mexico (Sterling Organization, iStock)
    Sterling Organization buys Plaza Mexico at auction
    Sterling Organization buys Plaza Mexico at auction
    Rendering of 220k SF Storage Facility In Van Nuys (KSP Studio, City of Los Angeles, iStock)
    Developer wants to pack more self storage into Van Nuys site
    Developer wants to pack more self storage into Van Nuys site
    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with Burbank Empire Center at 2350-2400 W. Empire Avenue in Burbank (CBRE, Britannica)
    Netflix to sublease 180K sf of offices in Burbank
    Netflix to sublease 180K sf of offices in Burbank
    From left: Fortress Investment Group’s Peter Briger and Wesley Edens, Bridge Investment Group's Jonathan Slager, and 22360 Goldencrest Drive (Fortress Investment Group, Getty Images, Bridge Investment Group, iStock)
    Fortress flips Inland Empire industrial 50% higher in six months
    Fortress flips Inland Empire industrial 50% higher in six months
    CARD's Doreen Granpeesheh and Douglas Emmett's Jordan Kaplan with 21600 Oxnard Street (Getty, LoopNet)
    Douglas Emmett claims Center for Autism owes $4.7M
    Douglas Emmett claims Center for Autism owes $4.7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.