Open Menu

California hotel developers scale back on construction

Higher costs, rising interest rates drop number of projects 12%, report finds

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 15, 2022 08:31 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hotels in California (iStock)
Hotels in California (iStock)

Developers building hotels in California scaled back during the first half of the year, putting plans on hold as interest rates and construction costs continued to rise.

The number of hotels under construction dropped 12 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report from brokerage Atlas Hospitality Group.

Rising costs have had a “dampening effect” on new construction across California, the report said. “We predict that the vast majority of hotels in planning will be put on an indefinite hold.”

In the first half of this year, 116 hotels were under construction across Northern and Southern California, compared to 132 during the same period last year.

Los Angeles saw a significant drop in new hotel construction during this period — 23 percent less hotels were being built in the first half of the year, compared to the same period last year. The largest project under construction is still the same as last year’s — the 727-key dual-branded AC and Moxy Hotel in Downtown L.A. That project topped out last year, but has yet to open.

Hotel developers aren’t giving up on the California market altogether — there are currently 1,248 hotels in planning across the state, about the same as in 2021. About 20 percent of those planned hotels are in L.A. County.

In the first half of this year, only five hotels opened across L.A. County, the largest being the 174-room Home2 Suites hotel in Woodland Hills. In the latter half of last year, 13 hotels across the county opened.

San Francisco, where occupancy rates have lagged compared to other areas, was actually the one California market that saw an increase in the number of new hotels. Two hotels opened in the city in the first half of this year. Only one new hotel opened last year — the 195-key CitizenM in Union Square.

It’s unlikely many more hotels will open or start construction in the latter half of the year, given the current interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates to combat a 40-year inflation high.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    constructionDevelopmenthotelsLA Hotel MarketSan Francisco Hotel Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang and the Hotel Indigo in DTLA (Mingtiandi, IHG)
    Greenland shopping Hotel Indigo — again
    Greenland shopping Hotel Indigo — again
    SoLa Impact's Martin Muoto, aerial view & rendering of project on Imperial Hwy & Main (SoLa Impact)
    SoLa Impact plans to build 121-unit apartment complex in Harbor Gateway
    SoLa Impact plans to build 121-unit apartment complex in Harbor Gateway
    Jonathan Simon and Matthew Baron with the Cecil Hotel (Google Maps, iStock)
    Tishman seeks damages over ditched deal at DTLA’s Cecil Hotel
    Tishman seeks damages over ditched deal at DTLA’s Cecil Hotel
    Daryl Katz with 1100 Bel Air Road (Katz Group, Redfin)
    NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M
    NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M
    A rendering of SkyVillage Hollywood (Cunningham/ABS Properties)
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    PETA president Ingrid Newkirk and rendering of The Star (Marathon Communications, Ingrid Newkirk, iStock)
    Bird’s eye view: PETA, Audubon raise avian death concerns over Hollywood project
    Bird’s eye view: PETA, Audubon raise avian death concerns over Hollywood project
    IHP’s Jeff Enes with Glassell Park development (IHP Capital Partners, Comstock Homes)
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the 710 stub (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
    Returned 710 Freeway parcel in Pasadena apt for development
    Returned 710 Freeway parcel in Pasadena apt for development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.