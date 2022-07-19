Open Menu

Influencer fashion brand, furniture maker sign leases in Arts District

Joybird, Revolve fill 68K sf at ROW DTLA

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2022 01:56 PM
By Isabella Farr
Revolve's Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas with ROW DTLA in the Arts District (Revolve, Google Maps)
Revolve’s Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas with ROW DTLA in the Arts District (Revolve, Google Maps)

Atlas Capital is filling up its mixed-use complex ROW DTLA, signing a fashion brand popular with social media influencers and a high-end furniture maker to new leases at the property.

Furniture maker Joybird and Revolve took 68,000 square feet at the 2 million-square-foot complex in the Arts District, according to announcements this week. Savills’ Chris O’Connor represented Revolve in its lease, while the broker for Joybird was not disclosed.

Revolve, which sells dresses, shoes and cosmetics via its website, is taking 42,000 square feet of office space at the property, as well as a 6,000-square-foot photo studio.

The e-commerce company relocated from a 40,000-square-foot space in the Gerry Building at 910 South Los Angeles Street, a historic building once home to garment manufacturers now owned by U.S. Apparel Group.

Revolve is still headquartered at 12889 Moore Street in Cerritos — a roughly 250,000-square-foot distribution center and warehouse — and has previously opened a 10,000-square-foot popup space on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Joybird, which sells couches upwards of $4,000 and custom furniture, signed a 20,000-square-foot lease at the property and will move in next year, once it renovates the space.

Part of the space will be retail and open to the public, where customers can order items online.

Joybird currently has a 4,500-square-foot retail store at 8335 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, a space formerly occupied by Rebecca Minkoff.

Both deals come as L.A.’s office market struggles with vacancies. About 23 percent of all space in Downtown L.A. was vacant in the second quarter, according to JLL, showing little improvement over the last year.

“Leasing was more muted, reflecting concerns over the economy,” JLL said in a recent report.

Financial terms of the two leases were not disclosed. A number of tenants have been able to secure flexible lease terms, given the availability of pre-furnished offices and suites, according to an Atlas Capital representative.

Other tenants at ROW include Virgin Hyperloop, a transport technology company, and design firm HOK. GoFundMe also signed a lease for 13,500 square feet at ROW DTLA last year, according to a source familiar with the deal.




    Tags
    Arts DistrictAtlas CapitalDTLALA Office Marketoffice leasing

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.