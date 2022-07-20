NBP Capital building 289 apartments in Chinatown

A Portland developer is constructing a 289-unit, mixed-use apartment complex in Chinatown.

NBP Capital has started work on a pair of six- and seven-story apartment buildings at 200 West Mesnager Avenue, near Los Angeles State Historic Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The emerging complex, which replaced an industrial building, will include 20,000 square feet of ground-floor offices, shops and restaurants. An underground garage will serve 300 cars.

The 266,000-square-foot project, designed by Portland-based GBD Architects, includes two white buildings with floor-to-ceiling glass doors behind flush balconies. Pedestrian bridges will connect the buildings.

The Mesnager Avenue apartments are configured around a central courtyard, meant as a gathering spot for the surrounding community. It will also include a yoga studio, dog park and a swimming pool.

Completion is expected in 2024.

Llewelyn, a newly built 318-unit apartment complex, just opened just south of the park. Several other mixed-income housing and office projects are in the works next to the Mesnager site, including a 376-unit live/work development on Main Street, near another proposed 243-unit live-work space.

To the west, Chinatown could also see the construction of new high-rise buildings on properties at 942 North Broadway and on a narrow strip overlooking L.A. State Historic Park.

NBP Capital, founded in 2009, has more than $1 billion in assets, according to its website. It is led by Lauren Noecker, who launched the firm with her brother Spencer and now serves on the executive committee for the USC Lusk Real Estate Center.

– Dana Bartholomew