Open Menu

Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit

Threat of tenant litigation, code violations detailed in complaint against developer

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 10, 2022 02:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Laguna Point Properties’ founding principal Barry Shy and 111 W 7th Street (Getty Images, Google maps)
Laguna Point Properties’ founding principal Barry Shy and 111 W 7th Street (Getty Images, Google maps)

When Laguna Point Properties bought a portfolio of apartments in Downtown L.A. for $402 million, it wasn’t expecting tenant litigation, a pile of utility bills and violations of city fire codes.

But the Orange County-based investment firm alleges it faced all these costly challenges when it acquired the five buildings from prominent L.A.-based developer Barry Shy, according to a lawsuit filed with L.A. County Superior Court last week. The company is now looking to recover an unspecified amount in damages.

Laguna Point alleges Shy breached the sale contract by failing to disclose a threat of litigation from tenants and a number of defects at the properties. Neither Shy nor Laguna Point responded to requests for comment.

Two days after the sale contract closed in April, a group of tenants at 215 West 6th Street sued the entity that owns the property — now under Laguna Point — for negligence and for making the property inhabitable. Laguna Point contended Shy was made aware of the lawsuit last year, but “concealed this information and falsely warranted and represented that they were not aware of the threat of such litigation,” according to the complaint.

Laguna Point also alleges Shy was still collecting rent from tenants for two months after the deal closed — at least $307,000 in payments — and failed to pay “significant utility charges to avoid payment.”

Though all deals require some sort of due diligence, Laguna Point alleges Shy failed to disclose a slew of faults and defects across all buildings — everything from faulty lobby doors, an “inoperable” circulating pump and a damaged cooling tower.

At 111 West 7th Street, one of the buildings purchased by Laguna Point, Shy’s firm allegedly never fixed a fault fire pump motor after a fire broke out earlier this year, in direct violation of city code, according to the complaint. Laguna Point said it now has to pay $200,000 to fix the pump and pay a person $18,000 a month to act as “fire watch.”

Shy, who has built hundreds of apartment units across Downtown L.A., has been accused of overcharging brokers and tenants and skimping on construction work in the past. He maintained all of his projects were “high quality” in a 2009 interview. A reader once asked Curbed L.A.: “Is Barry Shy really the Antichrist? I’m looking into units downtown to buy, but every bit of research I do on any of Shy’s buildings only confirms his slumlord status.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Downtown Los Angelesinvestment salesLA Multifamilylawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Duke Realty's James Connor (Duke Realty, Getty, Google Maps)
    Duke Realty shells out nearly $100M for empty land in the Inland Empire
    Duke Realty shells out nearly $100M for empty land in the Inland Empire
    Matthew Baron and The Cecil Hotel; in background, California State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Baron and Kevin De León, an L.A. City Councilmember (Baron Property Group)
    Will Cecil Hotel’s troubled history end in full occupancy?
    Will Cecil Hotel’s troubled history end in full occupancy?
    Harbor Group International's Jordan Stone and 230 West 3rd Street, 101 Alamitos Avenue and 434 East 4th Street (Harbor Group International, Realtor, Loopnet, Getty)
    Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M
    Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M
    Rexford's Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with 6000 and 6027 Bandini Boulevard (Rexford Industrial Realty, Google Maps)
    Mexican banking heir sells Commerce industrials to Rexford for $92M
    Mexican banking heir sells Commerce industrials to Rexford for $92M
    Dae Yong Lee and a rendering of the new apartment complex in Westlake (LA City Planning, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Development firm linked to bribery convict plans Westlake apartment project
    Development firm linked to bribery convict plans Westlake apartment project
    2200 West Wilson Street and 6154 Mission Boulevard in Riverside County with Sun Communities CEO Gary Shiffman (Sun Communities, Google Maps, Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Mobile home REIT buys two Riverside County parks for $40M
    Mobile home REIT buys two Riverside County parks for $40M
    Joel Schreiber, Barry Sternlicht and 801 South Broadway (Google Maps, Cmichel67/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Starwood entity looks to foreclose on Broadway Trade Center
    Starwood entity looks to foreclose on Broadway Trade Center
    Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang and the Thea at Metropolis tower (Getty, Thea at Metropolis)
    Greenland puts Metropolis apartment tower in DTLA up for sale
    Greenland puts Metropolis apartment tower in DTLA up for sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.