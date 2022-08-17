Wife of “Million Dollar Listing” agent Matt Altman jailed for domestic violence

The wife of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” agent Matt Altman was arrested and jailed on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Johanna Altman, 40, was booked at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

She was released from the San Fernando Valley jail the next day after posting a bond of $50,000, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Details involving the alleged abuse weren’t disclosed. Felony domestic violence can involve bodily injury or threats of violence using a deadly weapon, with convictions leading to sentences of up to four years in prison, attorneys say.

Matt Altman, 44, told Page Six the incident may have resulted from a death in the family – and that he and his wife have bounced back after the arrest..

“The loss of my wife’s father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family,” Matt Altman told the newspaper.

“We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time.”

“We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy,” he said. “ We ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

Four days after Johanna was released from jail, her husband posted a photo on Instagram of his family of five smiling in a pool. Days later, he posted a fifth wedding anniversary tribute.

“After news of her arrest, Johanna shared an Instagram post saying that she and her husband were “only getting stronger.”

“Ups and downs ain’t gonna stop anything. Love you so much,” the mother of three wrote, according to People.

The couple, who married in August 2017, share 4-year-old twins Ashton and London, along with son Hudson, who turns 3 in October.

A year later, the superstar broker and his wife paid $7.1 million for an 8,000-square-foot, Tuscan-style estate in Sherman Oaks.

Matt and his younger brother, Joshua Altman, co-star on the television show “Million Dollar Listing” and lead an L.A.-based team of more than two dozen agents. They rank among Douglas Elliman’s top luxury sellers, and among real estate’s most recognizable family brands.

The Altman brothers topped $1 billion in sales in the third quarter of last year.

At the same time, they’ve drawn lawsuits related to real estate deals. In February, Matt Altman was sued by buyers of a $6 million Pacific Palisades home who alleged he misled them about a neighboring lot. More than four years ago, both brothers were sued for $3.7 million for allegedly cheating a seller.

— Dana Bartholomew