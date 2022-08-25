Open Menu

Cityview eyes 441-unit complex in Westchester

Five-story building could serve as gateway to Westchester Town Center

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 25, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cityview's Sean Burton and Adam Perry with rendering of 6136 West Manchester Avenue (Cityview, AC Martin)
Cityview’s Sean Burton and Adam Perry with rendering of 6136 West Manchester Avenue (Cityview, AC Martin)

A local developer aims to build a mixed-use, 441-unit apartment complex in Westchester.

Cityview, a multifamily developer based in Century City, filed plans to construct the five-story complex at 6136 West Manchester Avenue, north of LAX, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace buildings containing a Pep Boys tire shop and a Del Taco restaurant.

Plans call for building on a triangular property at Manchester and South La Tijera Boulevard, backed by Truxton Avenue, just east of Sepulveda Boulevard.

The building would include 441 apartments above 16,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants, with parking for 551 vehicles. It would include a fitness center, a club room and outdoor courtyards.

In exchange for density bonus incentives that permit a taller building with more floor area than allowed by zoning rules, the developer would set aside 66 of the apartments for households earning very low incomes.

The contemporary-style complex, designed by AC Martin, would be layered in white, brown, black and gray, and would step down to four and five stories facing La Tijera. Setbacks on upper floors would create various rooftop decks.

An outdoor plaza would flank the shops and restaurants at Truxton and La Tijera, which serves as a gateway to the neighboring Westchester Town Center. It also leads into 87th Street, which serves as a weekly farmer’s market each Sunday.

The project aims to inject life into the Town Center, which lines Sepulveda Boulevard with offices and shops, but has little in the way of apartments, Adam Perry, senior vice president for Cityview, told Urbanize.

The approval process is expected to take a year, with construction taking up to 36 months.

At nearby Sepulveda and Manchester. Los Angeles-based Caladan Investments is building a mixed-use apartment building with 87 units.

Cityview, now building mixed-use projects in South Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown and Carthay, ramped up work during the pandemic, Perry said. The firm now has 3,500 residential units in the pipeline across the West Coast and Colorado, plus a new industrial operation with 1 million square feet of property in Arizona.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CityviewLos Angelesmixed use developmentresidential real estatewestchester

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Guess's Maurice Marciano and 1095 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills (Zillow, Getty Images)
    Guess co-founder lists Trousdale Estates home for $28M
    Guess co-founder lists Trousdale Estates home for $28M
    (Getty)
    LA metro to deliver fewest apartments in 5 years: report
    LA metro to deliver fewest apartments in 5 years: report
    Blackstone Group's Stephen A. Schwarzman (Getty, Mike Greene/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    PS Business Parks buy gives Blackstone portfolio in Signal Hill
    PS Business Parks buy gives Blackstone portfolio in Signal Hill
    IHP Capital Partners' Douglas Neff and Newport Pacific Land; Legado groundbreaking in Menifee, Riverside County (IHP, Newport Pacific Land)
    Inland Empire project with 1,000 homes starts construction
    Inland Empire project with 1,000 homes starts construction
    Borstein's Alan Borstein and rendering of Artesia Place project (Borstein Enterprises)
    Borstein looks to build 80 townhomes in Artesia
    Borstein looks to build 80 townhomes in Artesia
    Rochelle Atlas Maize, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel Vincent Vallejo, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel)
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Realty World Capero's Louis Teque (Louis Teque 2124, Superior Court of California, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.