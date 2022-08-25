A local developer aims to build a mixed-use, 441-unit apartment complex in Westchester.

Cityview, a multifamily developer based in Century City, filed plans to construct the five-story complex at 6136 West Manchester Avenue, north of LAX, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace buildings containing a Pep Boys tire shop and a Del Taco restaurant.

Plans call for building on a triangular property at Manchester and South La Tijera Boulevard, backed by Truxton Avenue, just east of Sepulveda Boulevard.

The building would include 441 apartments above 16,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants, with parking for 551 vehicles. It would include a fitness center, a club room and outdoor courtyards.

In exchange for density bonus incentives that permit a taller building with more floor area than allowed by zoning rules, the developer would set aside 66 of the apartments for households earning very low incomes.

The contemporary-style complex, designed by AC Martin, would be layered in white, brown, black and gray, and would step down to four and five stories facing La Tijera. Setbacks on upper floors would create various rooftop decks.

An outdoor plaza would flank the shops and restaurants at Truxton and La Tijera, which serves as a gateway to the neighboring Westchester Town Center. It also leads into 87th Street, which serves as a weekly farmer’s market each Sunday.

The project aims to inject life into the Town Center, which lines Sepulveda Boulevard with offices and shops, but has little in the way of apartments, Adam Perry, senior vice president for Cityview, told Urbanize.

The approval process is expected to take a year, with construction taking up to 36 months.

At nearby Sepulveda and Manchester. Los Angeles-based Caladan Investments is building a mixed-use apartment building with 87 units.

Cityview, now building mixed-use projects in South Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown and Carthay, ramped up work during the pandemic, Perry said. The firm now has 3,500 residential units in the pipeline across the West Coast and Colorado, plus a new industrial operation with 1 million square feet of property in Arizona.

— Dana Bartholomew