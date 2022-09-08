Open Menu

Report blasts CEQA’s impact on home development

Environmental lawsuits challenge more than half California’s new housing projects

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 08, 2022 02:00 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)
(Getty)

Even as California struggles with a chronic affordability crisis, “anti-housing CEQA lawsuits” are targeting more than half the state’s housing production, a recent report claims.

The report, published last month, was prepared for the pro-business group Center for Jobs & the Economy and authored by Jennifer Hernandez, a land use attorney at the firm Holland & Knight. While CEQA, the signature state environmental law that was signed into law by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1970, has been highly controversial for decades, especially within the real estate industry, the Holland & Knight report sought to quantify the law’s impact on new development.

It looks specifically at 2020, as the first component of a three-year survey, and pulls no punches in its assessment.

CEQA lawsuits are “making housing too scarce – and too expensive,” the report states.

“The result: CEQA has indeed become a population control (aka reduction statute). California is losing people, and the people being expelled are our families, our kids and grandkids, our favorite young teacher.”

For the report Holland & Knight compiled lawsuit data that it received from the California Attorney General through public records requests.

In 2020, CEQA lawsuits targeted projects that added up to a total of 48,000 housing units, or just under half of the roughly 100,000 units produced that year, according to data cited by Holland & Knight. But CEQA lawsuits from 2020 also frequently targeted the upzoning of existing neighborhoods, especially near transit, which meant that thousands more potential housing units were the subject of court challenges, according to the report.

“The bottom line: anti-housing CEQA lawsuits target more than half of California’s annual housing production,” it states.

Holland & Knight also took particular aim at two newer provisions of the law related to greenhouse gas emissions and potential impact from commuting. The climate-related provisions, it argues, have given rise to a flurry of new anti-housing suits but have not been adequately clarified by the courts or state agencies, leading to a serious conflict with the state’s housing goals.

“Our team will complete the remaining two years of our 2019-2021 CEQA lawsuit data, but we have no expectation that the pattern of anti-housing CEQA lawsuits … will change,” the report concludes. It added that CEQA “favors legacy residents and special interests,” and argues the state’s families “will continue to fall victim to CEQA lawsuits filed ‘in the name of the environment.’”

The Center for Jobs & the Economy is based in Sacramento and counts advisers affiliated with the Bay Area Economic Institute, McKinsey & Company, Pepperdine University and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Council.

The scathing August report came as the state legislature, a year removed from passing the state’s most notable housing law in decades, passed a slate of four additional pro-housing laws, including an effort to increase residential construction on former strip malls. In recent years state political leaders have also been making efforts to cut into CEQA delays, including with SB 7, a law meant to streamline CEQA requirements for small infill projects that Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed as “cutting red tape.”

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    California housing crisisCEQAhousing affordability

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Gavin Newsom and California State Representative Buffy Wicks (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    California Legislature Passes 4 Housing Bills
    California Legislature Passes 4 Housing Bills
    Housing and market uncertainty
    Fannie Mae: Housing outlook for consumers hits 11-year low
    Fannie Mae: Housing outlook for consumers hits 11-year low
    Olen Properties' Igor Olenicoff with 4400 Von Karman (The Picerne Group, iStock)
    Judge denies petition to stop Newport Beach residential development
    Judge denies petition to stop Newport Beach residential development
    Greenlaw Partners' Wilbur Smith III and Jeff Bezos with 1211 E. Badillo St., West Covina (Loopnet, News.USC.Edu, Getty)
    Amazon about-face on warehouse lease in West Covina
    Amazon about-face on warehouse lease in West Covina
    Armbruster Goldsmith and Delvac's Dave Rand. GPI Companies is seeking SCPE clearance for a 26-story tower that would replace Amoeba Records, while the Weingart Center Association is looking for SCEA approval for its DTLA affordable housing tower
    Roll up the red tape: LA developers eye exemptions for CEQA salvation
    Roll up the red tape: LA developers eye exemptions for CEQA salvation
    From left: Saeed Nourmand, Michael Nourmand, Grant King and Richard Heyman
    Relevant Group sues Nourmand & Associates’ founder, alleging extortion over hotel projects
    Relevant Group sues Nourmand & Associates’ founder, alleging extortion over hotel projects
    Tejon Ranch CEO Greg Bielli and part of the 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch property (Credit: Matthew Dillon via Flickr)
    LA County sued for approving 19K home Centennial project
    LA County sued for approving 19K home Centennial project
    LeFrak Organization looks to fast-track Hollywood mixed-use project
    LeFrak Organization looks to fast-track Hollywood mixed-use project
    LeFrak Organization looks to fast-track Hollywood mixed-use project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.