Open Menu

Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease

Aerospace firm founded by billionaire Richard Branson adds 104K sf even as it opens manufacturing plant in Arizona

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 08, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Virgin Galactic's Michael Colglazier with 16555 Spaceship Landing Way
Virgin Galactic’s Michael Colglazier with 16555 Spaceship Landing Way (Glassdoor, Getty)

Virgin Galactic is expanding operations at its headquarters in Mojave after announcing a new manufacturing facility in Arizona.

The aerospace firm, based in the Kern County town 100 miles north of Los Angeles, has leased an extra 104,400 square feet at the Mojave Air and Space Port, the Antelope Valley Press reported.

Virgin Galactic added the land to its 55-year lease, signed in 2010, for its Faith manufacturing and assembly hangar, as well as rocket test stands, offices and other facilities.

Its Space­Ship­Two spacecraft were built in Mojave — and are there for major maintenance and modifications — even as flight operations shifted to Spaceport America in New Mexico, according to the newspaper.

In July, the 18-year-old firm founded by billionaire Richard Branson announced it would open a manufacturing facility in Mesa, Ariz., to produce the next-generation Delta class spaceships. It’s expected to be operational late next year.

These spacecraft, expected to begin revenue-generating flights in late 2025, are intended to form the backbone of the company’s commercial operations, capable of weekly flights.

This month, the Mojave Air and Space Port approved a new lease for Virgin Galactic, consolidating three separate leases that were on month-to-month terms with additional land. The new lease, for two buildings and a fenced storage area, is for five years with an additional five-year option.

At the same time, Kern County approved a 400-acre container hub in the unincorporated city north of Lancaster to relieve congestion at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. Houston developer Pioneer Partners plans to build the Mojave Inland Port.

In December, Virgin Galactic leased a 61,000-square-foot R&D facility at a former Marine Corp Air Station in Tustin, in Orange County.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMojaveVirgin Galactic

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Waterford Property's John Drachman, Monument Square Investment's Benjamin Poirier, Turnbridge Equities' Andrew Joblon, Monument Square Investment's Zachary Leichtman-Levine, and Waterford Property's Sean Rawson with Third and Sixth streets
    Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach
    Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach
    Point Break Tower at Ocean Plaza here, credit (Jorandy Chavez via RE/MEDIA US, Getty)
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Hudson Pacific Properties Victor Coleman and Art of Quixote studios (Hudson Pacific Properties)
    Hudson Pacific Acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
    Hudson Pacific Acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
    Banksy’s “Girl on a Swing” mural and historic building at 908-910 S. Broadway, Los Angeles with building owners Tarina Tarantino and Alfonso Campos (Getty)
    LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
    LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
    DiNapoli Capital Partners' F. Matthew DiNapoli, Park Hotels and Resorts' Thomas Baltimore and Hilton Garden Inn El Segundo (DiNapoli Capital Partners, Park Hotels and Resorts, Hilton)
    Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
    Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
    CBRE Investment Management's Chuck Leitner and 27800 Medical Center Road (CBREIM, Healthcare Trust of America)
    CBRE buys medical offices in Mission Viejo for $135M
    CBRE buys medical offices in Mission Viejo for $135M
    The Wing's Fatima Koning and the Wing West Hollywood, 8550 Santa Monica Blvd (The Org, The Wing, Getty)
    Co-working operator The Wing goes out of business
    Co-working operator The Wing goes out of business
    First Foundation's Scott Kavanaugh and 18101 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine (First Foundation, LoopNet, Getty Images)
    First Foundation bank renews lease at former HQ in Irvine
    First Foundation bank renews lease at former HQ in Irvine
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.