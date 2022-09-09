NFL Media has terminated its lease at its Culver City offices just weeks after attempting to sublease the property.

The sports network, which occupies two buildings at 10950 and 10900 Washington Boulevard, has opted for early termination of its nearly 168,000-square-foot lease at the complex, according to documents that landlord Hudson Pacific Properties filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The lease termination takes effect Dec. 31.

The media company is moving to NFL Los Angeles, its new 450,000-square-foot West Coast headquarters in Hollywood Park. The new studio and office complex, which is part of Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium development in Inglewood, consists of 214,000 square feet of office space and 75,000 square feet of studios that will house the operations of the NFL Network, NFL.com and NFL Redzone.

The network’s new headquarters has five soundstages, including a dedicated 6,000-square-foot space for the NFL Network’s “Total Access” and “GameDay” shows, according to a previous report from the Los Angeles Times.

The organization recently put the entirety of 10950 Washington Boulevard up for sublease, according to a report from brokerage firm Savills. It was part of a package of office sublease offerings totaling more than 120,000 square feet that came on the market in Silicon Beach. The other firms looking to scale back their footprint in the area are Yahoo and 20th Century Studios.

The NFL has occupied the property for nearly two decades. The complex served as the NFL Network’s operation hub when the television operation was launched in 2003. The company signed a lease extension to stay in the property in 2018. Even at that time, the NFL was rumored to be headed to the Inglewood development.

Hudson Pacific Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.