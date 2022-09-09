Open Menu

Plans filed for 81-unit apartment building in Brentwood

Irvine-based Radha MFH Cal to include 3.6K sf of retail in project

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 09, 2022 01:31 PM
By Andrew Asch
Radha MFH Cal's Nirup Venkatachalam with rendering of 11900 block of Wilshire Boulevard (LinkedIn, LA Planning Department)
A seven-story, mixed-use compound could rise on the 11900 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles’ Brentwood district, according to an application filed Sept. 8 with the Los Angeles Planning Department.

Irvine-headquartered company Radha MFH Cal filed the application. The proposed building, located at 11903 West Wilshire Boulevard, was described as containing 81 apartments, nine of which will be set aside as very low income units.

About 23 of the apartments will be 491-square-foot studios. There will be 38 one-bedroom apartments that will range about 595 square feet. Also, 20 two-bedroom units will span about 805 square feet.

The total floor area of the project will be 67,500 square feet.

Building amenities will include a spa. The building also will offer 102 car parking spaces and 148 bicycle parking spaces.

The compound will feature around 3,600 square feet of commercial space, which might include a cafe and a retail shop. If the proposed building gets a green light, a one-story, 7,248-square-foot commercial structure will be demolished to make way for the project.

An agent listed with Radha MFH Cal was named Nirup Venkatachalam. His LinkedIn profile showed his occupation as an investment manager focused on multifamily housing. A previous job was working as an assistant operations manager for Feathers, a Chennai, India based hotel, owned by the Radha company, according to his profile. Venkatachalam did not reply to an email requesting comment. Also representing the owners was project consultancy Cumming Group. A phone call to a Cumming representative was not returned.

A project architect listed on the application was a Los Angeles office for CarrierJohnson + Culture.

The proposed building is located about a mile away from the West LA Veterans Administration Medical Center. In April, the Veterans Administration released plans to build 1,000 units of housing for homeless veterans on the medical center’s campus.

