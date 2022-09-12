Open Menu

LA Times’ owner Soon-Shiong ponders bid for Angels

Team sale follows collapse of $320M stadium development deal

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 12, 2022 02:07 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and the Angels Stadium at 2000 E. Gene Autry Way in Anaheim (Getty, MLB)
L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and the Angels Stadium at 2000 E. Gene Autry Way in Anaheim (Getty, MLB)

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s business interests have bounced from biotech to Los Angeles’ biggest newspaper. Now the billionaire may invest in Major League Baseball.

The owner of the Los Angeles Times is pondering a bid to buy the Anaheim-based Angels, the Orange County Register reported, citing a story first reported by Sportico.

Sportico, which has a subscriber paywall, announced the potential bid according to “two people familiar with the matter.”

Angels owner Arte Moreno announced last month that he is considering selling the Los Angeles Angels, based at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. A sale could take months or years.

The sale of the team would be separate – but indirectly linked – to real estate development of 153 acres under the stadium and surrounding land owned by the city.

A $320 million sale of the stadium to a business partnership led by Moreno to redevelop the property for more than 5,000 homes, offices, shops and restaurants blew up last spring in the wake of a stadium-related corruption scandal.

Soon-Shiong, inventor of the cancer drug Abraxane and founder of the Brentwood-based Nantworks conglomerate of healthtech companies, is no stranger to the baseball diamond.

He partnered with Steve Cohen in a failed attempt to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. Cohen went on to buy the New York Mets. Soon-Shiong is a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team.

His net worth, according to Forbes: $7.2 billion.

The Angels are expected to sell for at least $2.5 billion, which would be a record for a Major League Baseball team, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another likely candidate for the Angels is Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, who attended UC Irvine and worked at Angel Stadium when he was young, according to the Register.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    anaheimAnaheim StadiumAngelsCommercial Real Estatecorruption scandalPatrick Soon-Shiong

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A.J. Khair's Demitri Samaha and renderings for 8240 Sunset Blvd (A.J. Khair, Getty)
    A.J. Khair eyes West Hollywood for hotel-housing complex
    A.J. Khair eyes West Hollywood for hotel-housing complex
    10950 Washington Blvd, Culver City (Hudson Pacific Properties, Getty)
    NFL Media terminates lease for its Culver City facility
    NFL Media terminates lease for its Culver City facility
    Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel and 920 East Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington (Rexford Industrial, Loopnet, Getty)
    Rexford reaches $2B in acquisitions for the year
    Rexford reaches $2B in acquisitions for the year
    Virgin Galactic's Michael Colglazier with 16555 Spaceship Landing Way (Glassdoor, Getty)
    Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease
    Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease
    Waterford Property's John Drachman, Monument Square Investment's Benjamin Poirier, Turnbridge Equities' Andrew Joblon, Monument Square Investment's Zachary Leichtman-Levine, and Waterford Property's Sean Rawson with Third and Sixth streets
    Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach
    Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach
    Point Break Tower at Ocean Plaza here, credit (Jorandy Chavez via RE/MEDIA US, Getty)
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Hudson Pacific Properties Victor Coleman and Art of Quixote studios (Hudson Pacific Properties)
    Hudson Pacific Acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
    Hudson Pacific Acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
    Banksy’s “Girl on a Swing” mural and historic building at 908-910 S. Broadway, Los Angeles with building owners Tarina Tarantino and Alfonso Campos (Getty)
    LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
    LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.