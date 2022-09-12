Streamline Moderne apartment house coming to Leimert Park

A local developer will soon replace a medical office building with a five-story apartment building with Streamline Moderne touches in Leimert Park.

Brasa Capital Management, based in Century City, is poised to break ground on the mixed-use, 56-unit complex at 3450 West 43rd Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A two-story medical office building will be demolished.

Completion is expected in summer 2024. Westside Contractors, based in West Los Angeles, is handling the nitty gritty.

Plans call for a five-story building with 56 studios above 3,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants.

Entitlements using Transit Oriented Communities incentives allow the developer to build a taller building with less open space than required by zoning rules in exchange for seven units set aside as affordable for extremely low-income households.

The incentives have allowed Brasa to build the apartments with no residential parking. Instead, five spaces will be provided behind the building for its retail businesses.

The project, designed by HBA of Virginia, features a smooth gray exterior with large tinted windows with black metal trim, above turquoise-hued shops along the sidewalk.

Streamline Moderne touches include rounded corners and windows, sleek balconies and Art Deco-like lettering above the shops. A bold yellow staircase abuts a gray-and-white pattern design on one side.

A small public open space will mark the northwest corner.

The project follows a number of new housing developments in the works on the blocks surrounding Leimert Park Station. They include a 111-unit apartment building at 4252 Crenshaw Boulevard which opened in 2020 and a 124-unit complex under construction next door, according to Urbanize.

— Dana Bartholomew