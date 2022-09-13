Colliers has poached a nine-person capital markets team from Newmark.

The brokerage hired Sean Fulp and eight others to work on buying, selling and financing office, medical, life science and industrial properties, Colliers announced on Tuesday. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Schuessler, Ryan Plummer, Andrey Mindirgasov, Chris Smith and Jason Roth are among those joining Colliers, the firm announced.

The team previously focused on small and mid-market deals throughout the Western U.S. In 2021, Fulp and the team worked on $1.2 billion worth of deals, according to Newmark. Fulp joined Newmark in 2014 and previously worked at Rockwood Real Estate Advisors.

The deal boosts Colliers’ presence across the Western U.S., David Josker, who leads the region for the brokerage, said in a statement.

Most of the team’s recent deals have been valued between $10 million and $35 million. Last month, the firm brokered the $27.3 million sale of a 49,000-square-foot office building in El Segundo fully leased to Nexon America, a video game developer based out of South Korea.

In June, the team brokered the $32.5 million sale of a 46,000-square-foot building at 640 North Sepulveda Boulevard, across from The Getty parallel to the 405 highway, on behalf of Vectra Management Group.

Colliers has hired a number of brokers over the last few months, including poaching a four-person team from CBRE to boost its tenant services operation. Matt Heyn, Bob Rosenthal, David Solomon and Caitlin Hoffman joined Colliers in June.