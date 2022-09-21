Open Menu

Beverly Hills City Council approves Rodeo Drive hotel

115-key Cheval Blanc to join luxury retailers on famous street

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 21, 2022 02:34 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LVMH's Bernard Arnault, Beverly Hills mayor Lili Bosse and rendering of Cheval Blanc (Lili Bosse, LVHM, Peter Marino Architect, Getty)
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, Beverly Hills mayor Lili Bosse and rendering of Cheval Blanc (Lili Bosse, LVHM, Peter Marino Architect, Getty)

Developer LVMH has nearly reached the finish line after the Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the French conglomerate’s plans to build a 115-key Cheval Blanc hotel on Rodeo Drive.

“It’s visionary, it’s the future,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said of the proposal at the end of the four-hour meeting, during which council members deliberated over the project’s final environmental reviews. “It’s an anchor to change the landscape.”

The council still needs to approve and finalize the development agreement between LVMH and the city. Such agreements vary from project to project, but last year, Beny Alagem’s organization agreed to pay a $100 million public benefit payment over the course of eight years as part of his $2 billion hotel and residential plan on Wilshire Boulevard.

In 2018, LVMH bought the building at 468 Rodeo Drive — formerly occupied by Brooks Brothers — for $245 million, public property records show. The luxury retailer filed plans with the city two years later to develop the hotel.

A number of luxury retailers, including Hermès, Giorgio Armani and Chanel, had objected to the proposed hotel, arguing it would block a shared alley used by their stores to serve VIP clients.

When the city’s planning commission approved the project in June, commission staff said LVMH had addressed the retailers’ grievances.

The site of the proposed Cheval Blanc isn’t LVMH’s only property on the famous street. In December, the company bought the former 86-room Luxe hotel on Rodeo Drive for $200 million, though it’s unclear what the retailer plans to do with that property.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCommercial Real EstateDevelopmenthotelsLA Hotel MarketLVMHRodeo Drive

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mike Sullivan and rendering for 6000 W. Hollywood Blvd (The Sullivan Family, Getty Images)
    Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
    Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
    Highgate's Arash Azarbarzin, Cerberus' Steve Feinberg and NewcrestImage's Mehul Patel with 5249 West Century Boulevard (Highgate, Cerberus Capital Management, NewcrestImage, Google Maps)
    Texas traders strike $44M deal for La Quinta LAX
    Texas traders strike $44M deal for La Quinta LAX
    Gary Safady and rendering of Bulgari Resort Los Angeles, at 9704-9712 West Oak Road (Getty, Bulgari Hotels)
    Planned Bulgari Resort in Benedict Canyon celebrity brouhaha
    Planned Bulgari Resort in Benedict Canyon celebrity brouhaha
    Renderings of Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort at Harbor Boulevard and Twintree Lane in Garden Grove (City of Garden Grove, Getty)
    Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort planned for OC
    Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort planned for OC
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and One Westside at 10800 Pico Boulevard (Hudson Pacific Properties, Getty)
    Google denies any construction delays at One Westside
    Google denies any construction delays at One Westside
    Whatnot's Logan Head and Grant Lafontaine with 410 Doheny Road (Whatnot Inc, Compass)
    Whatnot tech bros pay $15M for Beverly Hills manse
    Whatnot tech bros pay $15M for Beverly Hills manse
    Irvine Company moves on 1,200-home development
    Irvine Company moves on 1,200-home development
    Irvine Company moves on 1,200-home development
    Former Hilton & Hyland marketing chief Ed Leyson (Instagram, Getty)
    Leyson denies he’ll exit Hilton & Hyland
    Leyson denies he’ll exit Hilton & Hyland
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.