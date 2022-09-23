Open Menu

August signed contracts drop 25% in LA, report says

Mortgage rate increase, summer vacation both seen as factors

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 23, 2022 11:45 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miller Samuel's Jonathan Miller (Getty, Miller Samuel Inc.)
Miller Samuel’s Jonathan Miller (Getty, Miller Samuel Inc.)

Inventory is up for Los Angeles’ market for single family homes, according to a Douglas Elliman report compiled by the Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers. But signed contracts dropped 25 percent in August in a year-over-year comparison.

This week’s Douglas Elliman report was the latest in a steady flow of recent studies and market anecdotes that point to fewer buyers in the Los Angeles County market and around the nation. The pace of signed contracts slowed mostly because of rising mortgage rates, said Jonathan Miller, the author of the August report.
The dip came across all price points, with the steepest decline, a drop of 41 percent, for houses priced above $5 million. There were 39 signed contracts for listings priced above $5 million in August 2022, compared with 47 signed contracts in August 2021.

The slightest decline was for homes priced $900,000 to $999,000. Signed contracts for homes in that price range–a few notches above the media price in L.A. County–declined 8.8 percent. There were 248 signed contracts for these homes in August 2022 compared to 272 signed contracts in August 2022.

Another reason for a decline in signed contracts, especially in luxury segments, could be the summer vacation season carrying through August, Miller said.

Signed contracts represent deals which are often closed months later.

New listings for single family homes increased 18 percent in Los Angeles County because signed contracts had declined, the report found.

The Douglas Elliman report shared a similar story for condos in Los Angeles County. New signed contracts declined 35 percent for condos. There was an uptick of about 1 percent for new listings for condos.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condosDouglas Ellimanhousing marketLos Angelesmortgages

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Altman Bro's Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Matt Altman (Douglas Elliman, Getty)
    Altman Brothers to open flagship office in Corona Del Mar
    Altman Brothers to open flagship office in Corona Del Mar
    5012 Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu (Redfin)
    Sprawling Malibu spec house sells for $38M
    Sprawling Malibu spec house sells for $38M
    Steve Clark, Derek Reilly, Eric Finnigan, and Jordan Levine ( Steve Clark, Derek Reilly, Jordan Levine, John Burns, Getty)
    Fed interest rate hike will continue “softening” of market
    Fed interest rate hike will continue “softening” of market
    From left: Sharon Tay, Zane Widdes, Tracy Do, and Nanette Basin (Twitter, Getty)
    L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
    L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
    The Crosby (Getty, Apartments)
    LA landlords eye office-to-housing conversions
    LA landlords eye office-to-housing conversions
    Karen Bass and Rick Caruso (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Caruso, Bass exchange jabs in final stretch of L.A. mayoral race
    Caruso, Bass exchange jabs in final stretch of L.A. mayoral race
    Edward and Marilyn Hogan with Chateau Plaisance (Hogan Family Foundation, Sotheby’s Concierge Auction)
    Baroque-style chateau in Westlake Village goes to auction
    Baroque-style chateau in Westlake Village goes to auction
    4600 Carter Drive (Zillow, Getty)
    Radio Korea owner seeks to sell massive El Sereno property
    Radio Korea owner seeks to sell massive El Sereno property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.