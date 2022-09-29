Open Menu

New LA plan seeks to protect affordable housing near USC

Zoning rules intend to limit co-living apartments and student housing in market

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 29, 2022 03:22 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Area around USC in Exposition Park (Wikipedia, Hunter Kerhart Architectural Photography)
Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Area around USC in Exposition Park (Wikipedia, Hunter Kerhart Architectural Photography)

The loss of affordable housing around USC has spurred a new plan by the city to safeguard inventory in neighborhoods around the Exposition Park campus.

Los Angeles planners have updated a South Los Angeles community plan to include new neighborhoods and rules for development, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. 

The updated South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay aims to tackle the impact of student housing, parking, community design and residential character, affordable housing preservation and production, and demolitions and displacement.

It was launched in 2020, when City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson introduced a motion to strengthen zoning rules which restrict the development of student housing in Exposition Park and University Park.

It also aimed to identify the cause for the continued loss of affordable housing in the neighborhoods surrounding USC.

The South L.A. community plan, to go before the Los Angeles City Planning Commission for consideration in November, and adoption by the City Council in December, sets the stage for new zoning rules.

It includes amended residential subareas, once restricted to a handful of districts south of Exposition Park and west of USC, expanded to include a vast swath of South Los Angeles.

The subareas are expected to see new design standards intended to force new construction to better complement existing patterns of development. These include requirements for stepbacks above the first floor of buildings and setbacks to match those of adjoining properties.

The update proposes that more off-street parking would be required for residential projects that include units with three or more bedrooms – a requirement which would limit the construction of co-living apartments and student housing.

Additionally, the community plan update proposes a new restriction which would block the demolition of existing structures when building permits for a new building on the same site have not been approved.

The new plan also bolsters new state legislation, including SB 8 and SB 330, that requires any new developments to not reduce the overall amount of housing, while replacing any demolished units subject to rental protections.

The city plan would go a step further than state law that requires any replacement units to have an equal number of bedrooms, while adding bathrooms and floor area as well. Likewise, a replacement unit for an apartment where no income documentation for a prior tenant is available will default to the extremely low-income level.

To offset the loss in development potential resulting from stricter development standards, the community plan update would increase the maximum floor area allowed for properties in its transit-oriented-development areas.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingExposition Parkresidential real estateSouth Los Angelesstudent housingUniversity Parkusc

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Gelt's Steve and Keith Wasserman with 4041-4121 Radford Ave (Realtor, Gelt, Getty)
    Gelt pays $76M for 149-unit complex in Studio City
    Gelt pays $76M for 149-unit complex in Studio City
    Eden Housing's Kevin Leichner and Iris Gardens (Eden Housing, Clear Capital, Getty)
    Eden Housing pays $31M for affordable housing complex in Azusa
    Eden Housing pays $31M for affordable housing complex in Azusa
    John Wayne and 2612 Mesa Drive in Newport Beach (Getty, Zillow)
    Former duck farm in Newport Beach asks $25M
    Former duck farm in Newport Beach asks $25M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    A rendering of 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard (Hopson Rodstrom Design)
    32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park
    32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park
    Mike Sullivan and rendering for 6000 W. Hollywood Blvd (The Sullivan Family, Getty Images)
    Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
    Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
    (Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    August home sales rose 8% in SoCal, despite summer slowdown
    August home sales rose 8% in SoCal, despite summer slowdown
    Related California's Bill Witte and a rendering of Related Bristol at 3694 S Plaza Drive in Santa Ana (City of Santa Ana, Related California)
    Related California eyes 42-acre mixed-use project in Santa Ana
    Related California eyes 42-acre mixed-use project in Santa Ana
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.