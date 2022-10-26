Open Menu

Azusa Pacific University sells apartments for $81M

Portfolio with 316 units sits a few blocks from school’s main campus.

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 26, 2022 11:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CBRE’s Greg Nassir with 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue (CBRE)
CBRE’s Greg Nassir with 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue (CBRE)

Azusa Pacific University has cashed out of a three-building San Gabriel Valley residential portfolio near its main campus in an $81 million deal.

The properties, collectively called the Alosta Portfolio, contain a total of 316 apartments. The package, with the addresses of 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue in Azusa, sits on a 10.7-acre lot just a few blocks from the university’s main campus at 901 East Alosta Avenue.

Rachel White, a spokesperson for the university, said that proceeds from the sale will be used to “enhance the campus experience” for students.

The buyer is Positive Investments, headed by Rao Yalamanchili. The firm has recently been on an acquisition spree in the San Gabriel Valley. In January, the firm closed a similar transaction, buying a three-building, 220-unit apartment portfolio in Rosemead and El Monte for $68 million.

The biggest piece of the portfolio is The Bowles, a 123-unit apartment complex at 1150, 1160 and 1170 Alosta Avenue. The deal also includes University Park, a 96-unit compound at 1000 Alosta Avenue, and 97 out of the 118 condo units at Alosta Place at 1130 Alosta Avenue.

The acquisition contains a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The complex also includes amenities such as an outdoor pool and common recreation rooms.

Positive Investments recently closed a few large acquisitions in Covina, also in San Gabriel Valley. The deals include a $25.6 million acquisition for a 130-unit residential compound at 1408-1430 North Citrus Avenue and a $38.5 million transaction for a 139-unit apartment complex at 1375 West San Bernardino Road.

San Gabriel Valley was one of the most active markets for multifamily investment last year, with two Pasadena deals landing in Los Angeles County’s top five apartment sales ranking for 2021.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Tesla founder Elon Musk and 3565 Cadillac Avenue, Costa Mesa (Loopnet, Getty)
    Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
    Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
    Elite Real Estate Holdings' Dustin Nicolarsen and a rendering of 233 E. Huntington Drive in Arcadia (Arcadia Historical Society, City of Arcadia)
    The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
    The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
    Agora's Cary Lefton with 5525 Etiwanda Avenue (Agora Realty & Management,LoopNet)
    Agora Realty buys medical offices in Tarzana for $30M
    Agora Realty buys medical offices in Tarzana for $30M
    The Ratkovich Company's Brian Saenger and 5950-5978 Bowcroft Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Ratkovich plans tech campus redevelopment near Culver City
    Ratkovich plans tech campus redevelopment near Culver City
    Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies' Frank McCourt; renderings of station entrance & gondola gondola (LA Art, Getty, McCourt.com)
    Gondola moves closer to floating fans to Dodger Stadium
    Gondola moves closer to floating fans to Dodger Stadium
    Lincoln Property's Rob Kane and Carousel Mall (LinkedIn, Amerique CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
    Lincoln Property quits San Bernardino mall redevelopment
    Lincoln Property quits San Bernardino mall redevelopment
    Colburn School president and CEO Seljuk Kardan and Frank Gehry with renderings of the project at 130 S Olive Street, LA (LA City Planning, Colburn School, Getty)
    Colburn School files plans for Gehry-designed auditorium
    Colburn School files plans for Gehry-designed auditorium
    From left: 5000 and 5001 Airport Plaza Drive (Loopnet, Getty)
    Pair of suburban Long Beach office buildings sell for $29M
    Pair of suburban Long Beach office buildings sell for $29M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.