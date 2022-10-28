Open Menu

Claremont Issues six-month moratorium on renter evictions

City regulation comes as LA County protections near expiration

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 28, 2022 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Claremont Mayor Jed Leano (Twitter, Getty)
The city of Claremont has approved a six-month moratorium on tenant evictions after calls to strengthen rent protections.

The east Los Angeles County city unanimously approved two moratorium ordinances, including an urgency measure effective immediately, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported.

Both ordinances prevent landlords from evicting tenants for the purpose of remodeling and expire on June 30.

Claremont Mayor Jed Leano said the moratorium was the first step to addressing a bigger problem rooted in “housing stability” for renters.

“We’re gonna try to address this immediate and specific problem now, but the deeper problem is housing affordability and supply,” Leano said. “If you’re a renter you should never ever feel like you matter less in this city.”

Claremont is home to the Claremont Colleges. Rentals make up 34 percent of its real estate market, with 4,075 rental units, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. More than 40 percent are priced over $2,000 a month.

The eviction issue first came before the council after residents reported their landlords were threatening to evict them when Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium expires this year so they can “substantially remodel” their units and raise rents.

The temporary moratorium in Claremont gives officials time to research options for permanent no-fault eviction and rent stabilization ordinances, according to a city report.

Under the moratorium, a landlord may not evict a tenant due to substantial remodels of their units.

It came two weeks after the council directed staff to rework proposed ordinances meant to protect renters, including a rent-stabilization measure.

The moratorium requires the costs of remodels be “equivalent to or more than the costs of eight months’ rent for the unit,” a staff report read. Landlords are also required to provide copies of building permits and a detailed scope of work to a tenant prior to an eviction.

The ordinances increase the amount of relocation assistance to three months of a tenant’s rent.

Claremont’s eviction moratorium will not apply to accessory dwelling units, duplexes where the owner lives in one of the units and complexes with 20 or fewer apartments. It also doesn’t apply to evictions needed for substantial remodels to bring a property into compliance with codes impacting the health and safety of tenants.

— Dana Bartholomew




