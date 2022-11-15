Open Menu

Cut and run: Mosaic looks to offload Park DTLA office campus

The lender is asking $11 a foot for the struggling asset

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 15, 2022 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mosaic Real Estate Investors’ Ethan Penner, Rising Realty’s Christopher Rising and KW Commercial’s Tony Wood; Park DTLA at 261 South Figueroa Street (Linkedin, Rising Realty, Park DTLA, Getty)
Mosaic Real Estate Investors’ Ethan Penner, Rising Realty’s Christopher Rising and KW Commercial’s Tony Wood; Park DTLA at 261 South Figueroa Street (Linkedin, Rising Realty, Park DTLA, Getty)

In a desperate attempt to tidy its books, Calabasas-based lender Mosaic Real Estate Investors has listed a Downtown L.A. office complex for less than 10 percent of its last appraised value.

Mosaic Real Estate is looking to sell a 270,000-square-foot office complex at 261 South Figueroa Street for $2.95 million, or about $11 per square foot, according to marketing materials obtained by The Real Deal.

The per-square-foot price is extraordinarily low for Downtown L.A. office space.

“It’s a story of pandemic impact, loss of tenants and a change of use then ownership leading to a liquidation price,” said Tony Wood, a KW Commercial Real Estate Services broker based in Sacramento, who is handling the sale.

Even as office sale prices have dropped over the last two years, blemished by companies’ lackluster attempts to bring employees back to the office, office investment sales in L.A. averaged $308 per square foot in the third quarter, according to Avison Young.

Rising Realty bought the ground lease on the complex, known as The Park DTLA, for $16.5 million in 2015 and started redeveloping the property soon after.

Three years later, Rising had put the leasehold interest in the complex up for sale. At the time, Rising advertised the opportunity as value-add, given the property was zoned for more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial space.

But Rising never found a buyer. The same year, Mosaic provided the firm with a three-year, $26 million loan, records filed with L.A. County show. The property was appraised at around $35 million.

By November of 2020, Rising had defaulted on the loan, owing Mosaic $22.6 million.

Following the default, Rising transferred the leasehold interest in the property to Mosaic in lieu of foreclosure, according to a source familiar with the deal. And records confirm the ground lease and leasehold interest were transferred in December of 2020.

Rising still manages the property, but declined to comment further. Mosaic did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Rising announced biotech investor Ben Pouladian was in contract to purchase Park DTLA, even though Rising no longer held a stake in the property.

Pouladian, who runs BEP Helix, had planned to redevelop the property into a life science project. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Though Pouladian signed a contract to buy the property, with a 60-day escrow period, he never closed on it, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Around the same time, Mosaic was bought by New York-based lender Ready Capital, who wasn’t interested in keeping a property owned by a lender after the borrower defaulted on a mortgage, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Mosaic eventually sold off the ground lease on the property for an undisclosed sum to Indivest, a Westwood-based developer.

The property is now about 50 percent occupied, according to marketing materials. The complex is also operating at an annual loss of more than $2.3 million, despite reeling in about $2.7 million in annual rents, July financial statements show.

The ground lease costs about $2.8 million a year, according to the financial statements.

Wood is now expecting the property to sell at the deeply discounted price to a company that could also solely occupy the complex, which is one of the only low-rise offices in Downtown L.A.

The reason, Wood said, is because “the lender wants it sold.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Downtown L.A.LA Office MarketOffice Real EstateReal Estate and Financerising realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Quintin Primo, Joel Schreiber and Broadway Trade Center (Linkedin, Getty, OMGIVING)
    Quintin Primo’s deal to buy the Broadway Trade Center is dead
    Quintin Primo’s deal to buy the Broadway Trade Center is dead
    Joel Schreiber and KBS Realty Advisors' Charles Schreiber with 445 South Figueroa Street (Shir Stein, LinkedIn, Union Bank Plaza, Getty)
    KBS sees “no assurance” Joel Schreiber will close Union Bank Plaza purchase
    KBS sees “no assurance” Joel Schreiber will close Union Bank Plaza purchase
    Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang and Northland’s Matthew Gottesdiener with the THEA at Metropolis at 1000 W. 8th Street in Los Angeles (TheaDTLA, LinkedIn, Getty)
    “Borderline offensive”: Why Greenland lost $200M on its LA tower
    “Borderline offensive”: Why Greenland lost $200M on its LA tower
    Oracle's Larry Ellison with 2600 Colorado Avenue (Loopnet, Getty)
    Oracle puts Santa Monica office complex up for sale
    Oracle puts Santa Monica office complex up for sale
    Hudson Pacific Properties' Victor Coleman (Hudson Pacific Properties, Getty)
    Hudson Pacific feels brunt of slow office market
    Hudson Pacific feels brunt of slow office market
    From left: Hasbro's Chris Cocks and Worthe Real Estate Group's with 333 West Empire Avenue (Hasbro, The Ocean Avenue Project, Loopnet, Getty)
    Hasbro seeks to sublease office with 80K sf in Burbank
    Hasbro seeks to sublease office with 80K sf in Burbank
    WeWork's Sandeep Mathrani and Worthe Real Estate's Jeff Worthe with 3900 West Alameda Avenue (WeWork, Getty, The Tower)
    WeWork to close Burbank location
    WeWork to close Burbank location
    Knotel CEO Michael Gross and 22761 Pacific Coast Highway (CBRE, Newmark)
    Knotel to open coworking location in Malibu
    Knotel to open coworking location in Malibu
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.