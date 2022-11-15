Open Menu

KBS’ former chief auditor charged with allegedly stealing $2.6M

Varun Aggarwal allegedly created fake invoices, funneled cash to personal accounts

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 15, 2022 07:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Varun Aggarwal and KBS' Charles Schreiber (KBS, LinkedIn)
Varun Aggarwal and KBS’ Charles Schreiber (KBS, LinkedIn)

Over a period of 10 years, KBS Realty Advisors’ former chief auditor allegedly stole about $2.6 million from the company by creating and submitting fake invoices for work that was never performed, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Varun Aggarwal, who worked for the Newport Beach-based real estate investment trust for 14 years, was arrested by FBI agents on Nov. 14 and faces charges of mail and wire fraud.

KBS has “proactively reimbursed the affected REITs for any amounts inappropriately charged to them, and for the costs the REITs incurred in the joint audit committees’ investigation,” KBS CEO Marc DeLuca said in a statement, adding the arrest was made as part of “multiple internal and external investigations.”

“We have taken this situation very seriously and given our full cooperation in these investigations,” DeLuca added.

Aggarwal most recently served as KBS’ head auditor, according to his LinkedIn profile, and resigned from the company in January after KBS began looking into some of his invoices, according to the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court earlier this week.

He allegedly used his position “to embezzle his employer’s money,” the Justice Department said in a release.

KBS is a REIT that buys and operates office buildings. In Los Angeles, the company is trying to sell Union Bank Plaza to Waterbridge Capital, a firm run by embattled investor Joel Schreiber. In Northern California, the REIT owns The Almaden and Ten Almaden in San Jose, 201 Spear Street in San Francisco and The Towers Emeryville in Emeryville, according to its website.

From 2012 to this year, Aggarwal allegedly approved the hiring of six vendors — companies controlled by family and friends, according to the criminal complaint.

Aggarwal then allegedly used these vendors to submit “fraudulent” invoices to the company.

“Aggarwal had these companies bill KBS for consulting services that were not performed,” the criminal complaint said.

KBS then paid the fake invoices, after which the vendors would forward the payments to Aggarwal’s own bank accounts, the complaint said. The payments totaled more than $2.6 million.

According to the complaint, Aggarwal told a friend — who was interviewed by the U.S. government — that he had created fake invoices and had stolen $1 million from 2013 to 2015.

If convicted, Aggarwal could face up to 40 years in prison.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    allegationsbreakingKBSlawsuitsorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joel Schreiber and KBS Realty Advisors' Charles Schreiber with 445 South Figueroa Street (Shir Stein, LinkedIn, Union Bank Plaza, Getty)
    KBS sees “no assurance” Joel Schreiber will close Union Bank Plaza purchase
    KBS sees “no assurance” Joel Schreiber will close Union Bank Plaza purchase
    Bedrosians' Ed Bedrosian and Crane Worldwide Logistics' Jim Crane with 1515 East Winston Road (Bedrosians, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Google Maps)
    Crane Worldwide leases 378K sf warehouse in Anaheim
    Crane Worldwide leases 378K sf warehouse in Anaheim
    Councilman Jose Huizar (Charlie Kaijo/CC BY 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
    Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
    Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
    Carolwood Executives (L-R) Drew Fenton, Ed Leyson, Nick Segal (Carolwood)
    Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
    Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Transfer tax in LA, Santa Monica on track to pass at polls
    Transfer tax in LA, Santa Monica on track to pass at polls
    Digital Bridge’s Marc Ganzi, Simon and David Reuben with Fairmont Century Plaza (Digital Bridge, Getty, Google Maps)
    Reuben brothers respond to DigitalBridge’s Century Plaza allegations
    Reuben brothers respond to DigitalBridge’s Century Plaza allegations
    Santa Monica Council member Phil Brock (votebrock.org, Getty)
    Santa Monica council member: Let’s work together on builder’s remedy
    Santa Monica council member: Let’s work together on builder’s remedy
    Irvine Company's Donald Bren with rendering of UCI Research Park near MacArthur Boulevard and University Drive (Irvine Company, Getty)
    Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
    Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.