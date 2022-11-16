Onni Group has added extended-stay hotels to apartments under construction in Long Beach and Hollywood.

The Vancouver-based developer will add the extended-stay suites to its apartment complexes at 200 North Long Beach and 6091 West Santa Monica boulevards, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, an extended-stay hotel brand owned by Onni Group, will open in Long Beach and Hollywood next year.

Plans for the Onni East Village now under construction in Long Beach initially called for 432 apartments with ground-floor shops and restaurants.

Onni will now convert 32 apartment units into hotel suites by Level, including one- and two-bedroom suites from 709 feet to 1,118 square feet. In addition to in-room kitchens, guests can access a gym, sauna, pet spa and theater room.

Plans for the Hollywood complex west of Highland Avenue call for a seven-story building with 15,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. Of its 231 apartments, 15 would be set aside as affordable.

Onni now aims to convert an unspecified number of apartments into hotel suites by Level at the Hollywood site. The developer expects certain floors will be furnished for extended stay accommodations, while the rest would remain as unfurnished rental units, according to Urbanize.

That layout would be similar to Level locations at 730-unit Hope + Flower and 516-unit 825 South Hill Street locations in Downtown Los Angeles.

The new Hollywood and Long Beach apartment/hotel complexes will be the third and fourth Level outposts in Los Angeles County, and among 12 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The media-shy Onni Group, run by the family of the late Italian-born Inno De Cotiis, has been active across Los Angeles County.

The family-owned firm has unveiled plans for a 45-story, 419-unit apartment tower at 5350-5376 Wilshire Boulevard in the Miracle Mile. The mixed-use project will preserve century-old Art Deco storefronts.

Onni also plans to revamp the Wilshire Courtyard complex with 2.3 million square feet of offices at 5700 and 5750 Wilshire Boulevard, for which it paid $630 million before the pandemic, according to The Real Deal.

The company also will add to a 42-story residential tower in the works at 5411 Wilshire Boulevard proposed by developer Walter Marks, and a 125-room hotel and condominium complex at 639 South La Brea Avenue, north of a new Metro stop.

— Dana Bartholomew