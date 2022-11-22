Open Menu

California dominates list of country’s priciest zip codes

Beverly Hills’ 90210 ranks fifth, while Bay Area’s Atheron tops the rankings again

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 22, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California Housing
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Rising interest rates and price drops shook up the real estate business in 2022, but some things don’t change. California remains a leader in surveys of the priciest zip codes, according to a recent study from the PropertyShark listing site.

Atherton, the swanky Silicon Valley suburb, has kept its title as the nation’s priciest zip code for the sixth consecutive year, according to a PropertyShark study released Nov. 15. The median price for an Atherton home approaches $8 million.

All but three slots in PropertyShark’s top 10 list of pricey U,S. zip codes were in California.
The 94957 zip code, centered on the Marin County municipality of Ross, came in third with a median home price of $5.5 million. Beverly Hills’ 90210 zip code ranked fifth with a median home price of $5.1 million.

Top 10 zip codes not based in California included Sagaponack, New York which was listed second; Miami Beach, which made fourth; and Medina in Washington state’s King County, which was ranked sixth place.

Santa Monica’s 90402 zip code was ranked seventh in PropertyShark’s top 10 list with a $4.4 million median home price. Santa Barbara’s 93108 zip came in eighth with a median home price of $4.3 million. Newport Beach’s 92661 zip code ranked ninth with a median price of $4.29 million.

The 92067 zip code in San Diego County’s Rancho Santa Fe community ranked for the first time in PropertyShark’s top 10 priciest zip code list. It had a median home price of $4.27 million.

Looking beyond the top 10, the Bay Area and Los Angeles area comprised 81 of the 128 most expensive zip codes.

For the list, PropertyShark mixed Los Angeles and Orange counties. Los Angeles County is the home for 21 of the priciest zip codes, which includes a supercluster of wealth lining Sunset Boulevard. The thoroughfare runs through Holmby Hills, Bel Air, West Hollywood and Pacific Palisades. Median prices range from $2 million to $4 million in the towns bordering Sunset Boulevard.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hillshousing marketluxury real estateSanta Monica

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Stephen Shapiro with rendering of 460 North Canon Drive (Westside Estate Agency)
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Rex CEO Jack Ryan and 32300 Pacific Coast Highway (Compass)
    Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M
    Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M
    broker-shakeup, the-agency, hilton-hyland, luxury-real-estate
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    From left: Neil Shekhter and WSC Communities' Scott Walter with 2901 Santa Monica Boulevard (Google Maps)
    WSC lists three builder’s remedy-approved projects in Santa Monica
    WSC lists three builder’s remedy-approved projects in Santa Monica
    Octane Group’s Greg McLemore and the Arista Glendale building (Greg McLemore, Arista Glendale)
    Luxe rentals ramp up in suburban Glendale
    Luxe rentals ramp up in suburban Glendale
    Carolwood Executives (L-R) Drew Fenton, Ed Leyson, Nick Segal (Carolwood)
    Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
    Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
    Sue Gross with 960 N. Alpine Dr
    Sue Gross exits Beverly Hills estate with $23M sale
    Sue Gross exits Beverly Hills estate with $23M sale
    Oracle's Larry Ellison with 2600 Colorado Avenue (Loopnet, Getty)
    Oracle puts Santa Monica office complex up for sale
    Oracle puts Santa Monica office complex up for sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.