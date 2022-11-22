California dominates list of country’s priciest zip codes

Rising interest rates and price drops shook up the real estate business in 2022, but some things don’t change. California remains a leader in surveys of the priciest zip codes, according to a recent study from the PropertyShark listing site.

Atherton, the swanky Silicon Valley suburb, has kept its title as the nation’s priciest zip code for the sixth consecutive year, according to a PropertyShark study released Nov. 15. The median price for an Atherton home approaches $8 million.

All but three slots in PropertyShark’s top 10 list of pricey U,S. zip codes were in California.

The 94957 zip code, centered on the Marin County municipality of Ross, came in third with a median home price of $5.5 million. Beverly Hills’ 90210 zip code ranked fifth with a median home price of $5.1 million.

Top 10 zip codes not based in California included Sagaponack, New York which was listed second; Miami Beach, which made fourth; and Medina in Washington state’s King County, which was ranked sixth place.

Santa Monica’s 90402 zip code was ranked seventh in PropertyShark’s top 10 list with a $4.4 million median home price. Santa Barbara’s 93108 zip came in eighth with a median home price of $4.3 million. Newport Beach’s 92661 zip code ranked ninth with a median price of $4.29 million.

The 92067 zip code in San Diego County’s Rancho Santa Fe community ranked for the first time in PropertyShark’s top 10 priciest zip code list. It had a median home price of $4.27 million.

Looking beyond the top 10, the Bay Area and Los Angeles area comprised 81 of the 128 most expensive zip codes.

For the list, PropertyShark mixed Los Angeles and Orange counties. Los Angeles County is the home for 21 of the priciest zip codes, which includes a supercluster of wealth lining Sunset Boulevard. The thoroughfare runs through Holmby Hills, Bel Air, West Hollywood and Pacific Palisades. Median prices range from $2 million to $4 million in the towns bordering Sunset Boulevard.