Open Menu

Kilroy settles with AT&T over DirecTV HQ in El Segundo

DirecTV still marketing 100K sf at Kilroy building for sublease

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 30, 2022 02:45 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: DirecTV's Bill Morrow and Kilroy Realty's John Kilroy with 2250 East Imperial Highway
From left: DirecTV’s Bill Morrow and Kilroy Realty’s John Kilroy with 2250 East Imperial Highway (Getty, Kilroy, Cablefax, Point2Homes)

Kilroy Realty has agreed to settle a lawsuit with AT&T over DirecTV’s headquarters in El Segundo, about 10 days before trial was set to start, court records show.

In April last year, DirecTV’s former parent company AT&T sued Kilroy to get out of five full floors of the office building at 2250 East Imperial Highway, plus parts of the second and third floors. In total, the firm wanted out of about 150,000 square feet of space, Kilroy said on an earnings call last year.

Kilroy argued the firm could not contractually vacate the offices before the end of the year, records from L.A. Superior Court show.

After the suit was filed, DirecTV put about 500,000 square feet of space across Swift Real Estate’s 2200 and 2230 East Imperial Highway and Kilroy’s 2250 East Imperial Highway in El Segundo on the market for sublease.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, though DirecTV has significantly reduced the amount of space it has put up for sublease, according to a source familiar with the matter. Kilroy and AT&T’s tentative settlement still must be approved by the court.

Neither Kilroy nor DirecTV responded to requests for comment.

DirecTV took about 400,000 square feet off the market and is now only marketing about 101,000 square feet at Kilroy’s 2250 East Imperial Highway for sublease, according to CBRE marketing materials obtained by TRD.

DirecTV is asking about $1.95 per square foot a month, the marketing materials state.

According to court filings, AT&T said it was paying base rents of $3.39 per square foot at DirecTV’s space at 2250 East Imperial Highway — significantly more than DirecTV’s current asking price.

Space available for sublease continues to rise in Los Angeles, increasing to almost 10 million square feet in the third quarter, according to CBRE. More than 950,000 square feet was put on the market for sublease from July through September.

[contactauthor email=”[email protected]” text=”Contact Isabella Farr”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
El SegundoKilroy RealtyLA Office Marketlawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
444 South Flower Street (Getty, Joe Collver/CC BY-SA 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
Foreclosure auction for 444 South Flower Street delayed
Foreclosure auction for 444 South Flower Street delayed
A photo illustration of Harridge Development Group CEO David Schwartzman and Highpark development in Palos Verdes (Getty, Harridge Development Group)
Harridge suit alleges unpaid work at Highpark project
Harridge suit alleges unpaid work at Highpark project
(Getty, Hyung5kim at the English-language Wikipedia/GFDL/via Wikimedia Commons)
Veterans sue for homeless housing in West LA
Veterans sue for homeless housing in West LA
Ruixue “Serena” Shi and City of Coachella (Getty)
Developer sentenced to 20 years in prison for Coachella hotel scheme
Developer sentenced to 20 years in prison for Coachella hotel scheme
Newmark's Kevin Shannon, Marcus & Millichap's Jordan Asheghian and Tony Azzi, Stepp Commercial's Travis Traweek and Waterford's John Drachman (Newmark, Marcus & Millichap, Stepp Commercial, Waterford Property Company)
Brokers tell clients to sell before transfer tax deadline
Brokers tell clients to sell before transfer tax deadline
Rising Realty’s Christopher Rising and KW Commercial’s Tony Wood; Park DTLA at 261 South Figueroa Street (Rising Realty, Park DTLA, Getty)
Cut and run: Ready Capital looks to offload Park DTLA office campus
Cut and run: Ready Capital looks to offload Park DTLA office campus
KBS’ former chief auditor charged with allegedly stealing $2.6M
KBS’ former chief auditor charged with allegedly stealing $2.6M
KBS’ former chief auditor charged with allegedly stealing $2.6M
Joel Schreiber and KBS Realty Advisors' Charles Schreiber with 445 South Figueroa Street (Shir Stein, LinkedIn, Union Bank Plaza, Getty)
KBS sees “no assurance” Joel Schreiber will close Union Bank Plaza purchase
KBS sees “no assurance” Joel Schreiber will close Union Bank Plaza purchase
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.