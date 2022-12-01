Open Menu

Community Development breaks ground on 85 units in Santa Ana

Affordable project to include 26 permanent supportive housing units for homeless families

Dec.December 01, 2022 02:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Community Development Partners' Kyle and Eric Paine with rendering of 2534 West Westminster Avenue
Community Development Partners' Kyle and Eric Paine with rendering of 2534 West Westminster Avenue

Community Development Partners has begun construction of an 85-unit permanent supportive housing complex in Santa Ana.

The Newport Beach developer broke ground for the three- and four-story apartment building at 2534 West Westminster Avenue, the Orange County Register reported.

The $52 million project, dubbed Westview House, will include 23 one-bedroom, four two-bedroom, 34 three-bedroom and 24 four-bedroom units, according to the city. A parking lot would serve 136 cars.

The Westview House was partly funded by $3.9 million from the city.

Some 63 apartments would be set aside for extremely low-income families. Some 26 apartments would be set aside for homeless residents assisted by the nonprofit Mercy House and the Santa Ana Housing Authority with federal Section 8 housing vouchers.

The OC Health Care Agency will provide supportive services to the formerly homeless residents. Mercy House will provide adult education, health and wellness services and skill-building classes.

Westview is among five affordable housing projects under construction in Santa Ana, with two others in the pre-development stage, according to the city. Combined, they will provide an additional 420 units of affordable housing, nearly doubling the affordable housing in the city.

Over the last seven years, the city has financed the development of 13 affordable housing projects, of which six out of the 13 have been completed and now provide 450 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing, Judson Brown, the city’s housing division manager, told the Register.

The other four projects under construction are Legacy Square, a 92-unit complex at 609 Spurgeon Street; North Harbor Village, an 89-unit complex at 1108 North Harbor Boulevard; Crossroads at Washington, an 85-unit complex at 1126-1146 E.ast Washington Avenue; and Habitat for Humanity, two new single-family homes at 826 and 830 North Lacy Street.

— Dana Bartholomew




