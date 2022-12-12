Open Menu

LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains

Plan would safeguard animals from development between Griffith Park and 405 Freeway

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 12, 2022 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz with the Wildlife District
Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz with the Wildlife District (Council District 5, Getty, City of Los Angeles)

Los Angeles has moved forward with a plan to reduce the impact of residential development on wildlife.

The city’s Planning Commission has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting wildlife habitat, trees and waterways in the hills between Griffith Park and the 405 freeway, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The proposed wildlife district, launched eight years ago by L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz, aims to strike a balance between real estate development and wildlife by requiring developers or homeowners to build or enlarge homes in ways that protect birds and animals.

“Its passage is long overdue,” Koretz said at a four-hour discussion before the unanimous vote. “The purpose of this ordinance is to work to protect existing wildlife corridors and to prevent the potential bottlenecks and choke points caused by each new building in the hillsides.”

The effort would preserve wildlife corridors in a 23,000-acre district that includes the Hollywood Hills and the Santa Monica Mountains. It includes parts of Bel-Air, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

City planners said the average size of homes across the hills has nearly doubled over the last six decades, from 4,300 square feet in 1962 to 8,800 square feet in 2020.

Under the ordinance, homeowners would be exempt unless they start a major remodel. Developments of 6,000-square-foot properties or larger would be subject to a site plan review.

No new development could be taller than 45 feet and basements would be counted toward total floor area.

The ordinance would apply to new construction of 500 square feet or more, including additions to an existing home such as a granny flat or an ADU.

New fences must be wildlife-friendly – no barbed wire, spikes or sharp glass – so animals that pass through properties won’t be harmed.

To protect birds, new homes would be required to install UV reflective glass for big windows. Developers would be required to plant one native tree for each 1,000 square feet of additional floor area.

Opponents said the proposed wildlife district would increase safety risks from wild animals and put limitations on property owners who want to redevelop their homes. They cited a recent coyote attack on a 2-year-old girl and mountain lion that mauled a chihuahua.

Homeowner Don Harrison said he was worried the ordinance would prevent the sale of his 2,100-square-foot ranch home. He was disappointed he hadn’t heard “one person related to the government on these presentations stick up for the rights of private property owners or taxpayers.”

Supporters said wildlife attacks on animals, and especially humans, are rare — while mountain lions born in the Santa Monica Mountains face extinction. They said if Los Angeles doesn’t actively protect nature and wildlife, it will lose it.

“Those who spoke about being afraid for their children should be afraid of leaving their children a world with no wildlife,” homeowner Jane Velez said.
The wildlife ordinance will be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee before it heads to the City Council for a final vote.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    birdsDevelopmentHollywood HillsLos Angelesresidential real estateSanta Monica Mountainswildlife district

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mohamed Hadid and renderings of the project (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Judge OKs emergency loan to fix erosion at Hadid mansion
    Judge OKs emergency loan to fix erosion at Hadid mansion
    Christina's Lawrence Taylor with rendering of Larrabee project (Christina)
    Christina Real Estate to bring 28 condos to Sunset Strip
    Christina Real Estate to bring 28 condos to Sunset Strip
    Residential real estate, accessory dwelling units
    Los Angeles considers amnesty for owners of illegal ADUs
    Los Angeles considers amnesty for owners of illegal ADUs
    (Getty)
    LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
    LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
    Listings volume is down 26%, according to Douglas Elliman's latest report
    House listings drop 26% in LA County during November
    House listings drop 26% in LA County during November
    Community Corporation of Santa Monica's Tara Barauskas with 8333 Airport Boulevard (Community Corporation of Santa Monica, KFA Architecture)
    Nonprofit to build first supportive housing project in Westchester
    Nonprofit to build first supportive housing project in Westchester
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Study: Nearly half of LA’s short-term rentals may be illegal
    Study: Nearly half of LA’s short-term rentals may be illegal
    Amadora Heights' Marjan Sarshar along with a rendering of 726 Rose Avenue in Venice (Getty, Google Maps, m_Royce Architecture, Facebook/Marjan Sarshar)
    Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
    Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.