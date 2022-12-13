Open Menu

Hill Street Realty pays $38M for Pasadena apartments

Sawtelle firm acquires 86 units near CalTech

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 13, 2022 09:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
975 San Pasqual Street and Hill Street Realty's Joseph Penner (Hill Street Realty)
975 San Pasqual Street and Hill Street Realty’s Joseph Penner (Hill Street Realty)

Sawtelle-based Hill Street Realty bought an apartment complex in Pasadena for $38 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The property, at 975 San Pasqual Street, is an 88,000-square-foot, 86-unit building near California Institute of Technology. The firm closed on the acquisition on Nov. 15, property records show. The seller is Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

A spokesperson for Hill Street said the firm is “anticipating a large rent increase” after renovating the property. The company plans to upgrade the front entrance and the building’s common areas. It is funding the acquisition with a $19.7 million mortgage from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

The price works out to about $442,000 per unit.

Hill Street also owns apartment buildings in West Hollywood and Eagle Rock, according to its website. Its portfolio includes 1259 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, a 25-unit residential complex in West Hollywood, and 1574-1584 Yosemite Drive, a 50-unit property in Eagle Rock.

The most recent acquisition adds to a strong period of sales in Pasadena for the past 12 months. According to investment services firm Kidder’s third quarter multifamily market report, investment activity in the area sat at $281 million, which is higher than the 10-year average of $244 million. One of the largest deals in the city during the period was the $280 million sale of the Westgate Apartments in Old Town Pasadena. That property was acquired by a joint venture of the California Statewide Communities Development Authority and Waterford Property.

The sales activity coincides with an increase in rents. During the past 12 months, asking rents in the area rose by 6.2 percent. This figure is slightly above the 6 percent hike across the Los Angeles market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz with the Wildlife District (Council District 5, Getty, City of Los Angeles)
    LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains
    LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains
    Mohamed Hadid and renderings of the project (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Judge OKs emergency loan to fix erosion at Hadid mansion
    Judge OKs emergency loan to fix erosion at Hadid mansion
    Christina's Lawrence Taylor with rendering of Larrabee project (Christina)
    Christina Real Estate to bring luxe condos to Sunset Strip
    Christina Real Estate to bring luxe condos to Sunset Strip
    Residential real estate, accessory dwelling units
    Los Angeles considers amnesty for owners of illegal ADUs
    Los Angeles considers amnesty for owners of illegal ADUs
    (Getty)
    LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
    LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
    Community Corporation of Santa Monica's Tara Barauskas with 8333 Airport Boulevard (Community Corporation of Santa Monica, KFA Architecture)
    Nonprofit to build first supportive housing project in Westchester
    Nonprofit to build first supportive housing project in Westchester
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Study: Nearly half of LA’s short-term rentals may be illegal
    Study: Nearly half of LA’s short-term rentals may be illegal
    Amadora Heights' Marjan Sarshar along with a rendering of 726 Rose Avenue in Venice (Getty, Google Maps, m_Royce Architecture, Facebook/Marjan Sarshar)
    Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
    Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.