Carson Hospitality to build 111-room Marriott hotel

Carson Hospitality Group will replace a restaurant and event center with a 111-room Marriott hotel in Carson.

The hotel firm, based on the property, was approved by the city’s Planning Commission to build the six-story Marriott TownePlace Suites at 888 East Dominguez Street, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported. A Carson Buffet and event center that closed last year will be demolished.

Plans call for a 56,200-square-foot hotel at East Dominguez and Bonita streets next to a Motel 6 run by Carson Hospitality. A parking lot will serve 113 cars.

Plans for a Marriott-brand hotel have been in the works for several years, but were held up because of design changes and expired development permits.

Torrance’s Planning Commission initially approved a Holiday Inn Express and Suites Hotel on the site in August 2020. But last year, Carson Hospitality rebranded the hotel as a Marriott TownePlace Suites and altered its layout.

A bar and lounge space replaced plans for a first-floor meeting room, while a lounge area was added to the proposed swimming pool area.

In September, the commission approved a permit for on-site alcoholic beverage sales at the bar, lounge and patio. The commission approved the project on Dec. 13.

Carson Hospitality, led by Sanjay Patel, agreed to paint its Motel 6 in earth tones with blue-door trim, according to the Breeze.

The motel and future hotel are down the street from the Dignity Health Sports Park, home to national and international sports competitions and an arena for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The new 111-bed hotel will complement several existing hotel and motel properties in Carson. They include a DoubleTree by Hilton, a Hampton Inn by Hilton, an Extended Stay America, a Rodeway Inn and the Cali Inn Motel.

— Dana Bartholomew