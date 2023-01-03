Open Menu

Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont

Five-story complex would replace a vacant lot

Los Angeles
Jan. 03, 2023
By TRD Staff
Alder Holdings' Adam Schanz with rendering of 600 North Gramercy Place (Adam Schanz, JM Architect, Getty)
Alder Holdings aims to build a five-story apartment building in Larchmont.

The owner of the property has filed plans to build the 23-unit complex at 600 North Gramercy Place, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The 11,000-square-foot complex, to be dubbed the Clinton at Gramercy, would be built on a vacant lot a block south of Melrose Avenue.

Plans call for a five-story building with 23 apartments atop an underground parking garage for 17 cars.

The developer seeks Transit Oriented Communities development incentives to build a taller complex with more apartments than zoning rules allow in exchange for three units to be set aside as affordable for very low-income tenants.

The white, charcoal and putty building, designed by Beverlywood-based Jamie Matz Architect, would include corner balconies with floor-to-ceiling doors or windows, plus a rooftop patio.

Alder Holdings is a home security systems firm based in Orem, Utah, according to California state records. The limited liability company is owned by Adam Schanz, a salesman cited in a New Yorker profile last summer as “the best door knocker in history.”

The proposed project sits near the northwest side of the Larchmont Village neighborhood, home to similar apartment projects, according to Urbanize.

On Wilton Place, a 34-unit apartment building recently replaced two single-family homes. On nearby Clinton Street, an 88-unit complex developed by Frost/Chaddock opened in 2020.

— Dana Bartholomew




