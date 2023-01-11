Archeon Group is poised to buy a city-owned lot in South Los Angeles to build 180 apartments tied to a grocery store.

94B, an affiliate of the Koreatown-based development and architecture firm, will buy the 2.8-acre property at 9402 South Broadway for an undisclosed price, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The seven-story project, filed in 2019 and approved in 2020, would replace a vacant lot at 94th Street and Broadway that once served as home to Broadway Hospital, which closed in 1988 and was demolished.

Plans call for 180 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and nearly 41,000 square feet of commercial space intended to house a grocery market, with parking for 257 cars. It would include a community room and gym.

The firm seeks a density bonus allowing the project to be larger than zoning rules allow in exchange for 20 affordable apartments set aside for low-income tenants.

The project, designed by Morphosis, would include an L-shaped apartment complex clad in white fiber cement boards, metal and screens wrapped around a courtyard. The Santa Monica-based architecture firm designed the newly opened – but unfinished – Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa.

A standalone market, topped by a sculptural roof several stories tall, would front Broadway.

The project site, according to permit filings cited by Urbanize, is to be sold to 94B, to facilitate the construction of the new apartment building. No price was given.

Archeon, run by Christopher Pak, has designed major projects such as the Lake on Wilshire, a 41-story apartment tower and 220-room hotel in Westlake.

— Dana Bartholomew