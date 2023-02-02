Open Menu

Ian Schrager, Ed Scheetz close purchase of former Standard Hollywood hotel

Duo to open Public hotel on Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 02, 2023 08:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ed Scheetz and Ian Schrager with the Standard Hotel (Getty, Google Maps)
Ed Scheetz and Ian Schrager with the Standard Hotel (Getty, Google Maps)

Hotel moguls Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz have closed their purchase of the former Standard Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard, after legal fights about the billboard on the property delayed the deal by months, The Real Deal has learned.

Schrager and Scheetz, through a limited liability company named 8300 Sunset Owner, closed on the deal Wednesday, Ian Schrager confirmed to TRD. The seller, Randy Garitty of Rittersbacher Sunset LLC, declined to comment. CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller.

The new hotel will open under Schrager’s Public brand.

“The transformation of a shuttered hotel can begin,” Schrager said. “This will be the first of many new Public hotels to come.”

The duo purchased the property at 8300 Sunset Boulevard, which shuttered in 2021, almost a year after signing an initial contract. The deal closed for less than the original purchase price of $120 million, because of the delays, the source added.

About $30 million of that price stemmed from signage rights attached to the billboard above the hotel. Though pricey, the billboard came with its own set of issues. In June, Rittersbacher Sunset filed a lawsuit against Osik Media, an advertising company that manages the billboard, alleging it wouldn’t give up the sublease and was complicating the deal. The suit is still ongoing.

Potential buyers of the property, including Amar Lalvani, the executive chair and former CEO of Standard International, have said any new owner would have to substantially redevelop or demolish the building for the deal to pencil out.

“With a property of that size, you can only make so much profit,” Lalvani said in April last year. “To make more of a profit, you have to make it more luxury or build something with residences.”

The property also has historic designation from the city of West Hollywood, making future redevelopment challenging but not impossible.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hollywoodian schragerLA HotelsStandard Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The homeless in LA
    RAND report finds 18% rise in homelessness at LA hot spots
    RAND report finds 18% rise in homelessness at LA hot spots
    Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin with rendering of 8150 Sunset Boulevard and demolished Lytton Savings Bank (Getty, Gehry Partners LLP)
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and 5300 Melrose Avenue (Hackman Capital Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Hackman Capital pays $140M for stake in Raleigh Studios
    Hackman Capital pays $140M for stake in Raleigh Studios
    Neil Patrick Harris (Netflix)
    Forget reality TV: Scripted shows with real estate agents at center stage
    Forget reality TV: Scripted shows with real estate agents at center stage
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group, Google Maps, Getty)
    Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels
    Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels
    Ruixue “Serena” Shi and City of Coachella (Getty)
    Developer sentenced to 20 years in prison for Coachella hotel scheme
    Developer sentenced to 20 years in prison for Coachella hotel scheme
    Onni Group President Rossano De Cotiis with renderings of 200 N. Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach and 6091 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood (IBI Group, Kilograph)
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.