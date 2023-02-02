Hotel moguls Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz have closed their purchase of the former Standard Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard, after legal fights about the billboard on the property delayed the deal by months, The Real Deal has learned.

Schrager and Scheetz, through a limited liability company named 8300 Sunset Owner, closed on the deal Wednesday, Ian Schrager confirmed to TRD. The seller, Randy Garitty of Rittersbacher Sunset LLC, declined to comment. CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller.

The new hotel will open under Schrager’s Public brand.

“The transformation of a shuttered hotel can begin,” Schrager said. “This will be the first of many new Public hotels to come.”

The duo purchased the property at 8300 Sunset Boulevard, which shuttered in 2021, almost a year after signing an initial contract. The deal closed for less than the original purchase price of $120 million, because of the delays, the source added.

About $30 million of that price stemmed from signage rights attached to the billboard above the hotel. Though pricey, the billboard came with its own set of issues. In June, Rittersbacher Sunset filed a lawsuit against Osik Media, an advertising company that manages the billboard, alleging it wouldn’t give up the sublease and was complicating the deal. The suit is still ongoing.

Potential buyers of the property, including Amar Lalvani, the executive chair and former CEO of Standard International, have said any new owner would have to substantially redevelop or demolish the building for the deal to pencil out.

“With a property of that size, you can only make so much profit,” Lalvani said in April last year. “To make more of a profit, you have to make it more luxury or build something with residences.”

The property also has historic designation from the city of West Hollywood, making future redevelopment challenging but not impossible.