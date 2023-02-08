Open Menu

Florence Apartment Corp. plans to add units to Rampart Village

Developer Amir Ohebsion looks to put 100 residences on wedge-shaped corner lot

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 08, 2023 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Rendering of 3301 W Beverly Boulevard with Amir Ohebsion
Rendering of 3301 W Beverly Boulevard with Amir Ohebsion (LinkedIn, John Kaliski Architects)

Florence Apartment Corp. aims to build a 100-unit apartment complex in Rampart Village.

The Central-Alameda-based developer led by Amir Ohebsion has filed plans to build a seven-story complex at 3301 West Beverly Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A century-old commercial building and a six-unit apartment complex would be razed to make room for the project.

The 87,000-square-foot building would fit on a wedge-shaped corner lot at Beverly and Hoover Street, and include 100 one- and two-bedroom apartments above podium parking for 93 cars. It would include a gym, courtyard and two rooftop terraces.

Florence Apartment seeks to use Transit Oriented Communities incentives to allow a bigger building than zoning rules allow in exchange for 10 affordable apartments set aside for extremely low-income tenants.

The charcoal and white project, designed by John Kaliski Architects, would include flat vertical windows at each tip with protruding balconies in the midsection, according to renderings.

The proposed project would be constructed less than a half-mile from Metro’s Vermont/Beverly Station. It joins other new developments in Rampart Village, including a 40-unit Beverly Terrace affordable housing complex from A Community of Friends across the street.

Ohebsion, an attorney who also leads Haroni Investments, and Kaliski have recently teamed up on two other projects, according to Urbanize.

They include a 72-unit apartment complex at 9900 South Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles and a 90-unit apartment complex planned near Adams Boulevard and Normandie Avenue.

— Dana Bartholomew

