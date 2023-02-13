Open Menu

California apartment rents slide for the fifth straight month

Rents are still up 1.5% from January 2022, and 12% from pre-pandemic January 2020

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 13, 2023 03:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Apartments, calendar, graph line
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Apartment rents in major cities across California fell for five straight months, though they’re still higher than they were last year.

Average lease rates in 50 large cities were $2,088 in January, down 0.5 percent from December as the economy cooled and the demand for larger living spaces dipped, the Orange County Register reported, citing data from ApartmentList.

Since 2018, January rents had averaged a 0.1 percent gain from the previous month, according to an analysis by the newspaper.

Rents statewide were up 1.5 percent compared to January 2022, and 12 percent above what landlords charged in January 2020, before the pandemic.

But the rental market continues to tilt toward the tenant, according to the Register, with rents dropping in 72 percent of the 50 cities last month, down from 84 percent the previous month.
The decline is slowing, however. January’s 0.5 percent one-month rent dip is the smallest since September, when the decline in rents began.
Across the state, the biggest one-month rent drops were in Vista, off 2.5 percent to $2,196; followed by Irvine, off 2.3 percent to $2,996; and Santa Rosa, off 1.9 percent to $1,818.

The biggest 12-month rent drops were in Roseville, off 4.4 percent to $2,105; Ventura, off 3.8 percent to $2,048; and Costa Mesa, off 3.5 percent to $2,461.

The biggest three-year rent drops were in Oakland, off 15 percent to $1,613; San Francisco, off 13 percent to $2,174; and Berkeley, off 10 percent to $1,740.

The largest one-month rent hikes were in Glendale, up 1.3 percent to $2,100; followed by Pomona, up 1.1 percent to $1,894; and Fresno, up 0.8 percent to $1,311.

Among California’s 50 large cities, the highest rents were in Mission Viejo at $3,004, Irvine at $2,996 and Carlsbad at $2,969. The lowest rents were in Fresno at $1,311, Oakland at $1,613 and Sacramento at $1,615.

Among the top 10, rents in Los Angeles were $1,870, down 0.3 percent in a month, up 1.1 percent in a year, and up 6 percent in three years.

Average rents in San Jose were $2,370, down 0.4 percent in a month, up 4.9 percent in a year, and up 2 percent in three years.

Rents in San Francisco were $2,174, down 1.1 percent in a month, up 0.6 percent in a year, and down 13 percent in three years.

Rents in Long Beach were $1,662, down 0.7 percent in a month, up 2 percent in a year, and up 15 percent in three years.

Rents in Oakland were $1,613 monthly, down 0.9 percent in a month, down 3.3 percent in a year, and down 15 percent in three years.

In Orange County, rents in Anaheim were $2,243, up 0.3 percent in a month, up 4.1 percent in a year, and up 26 percent in three years.

Rents in Santa Ana were $2,115, up 0.3 percent in a month, down 0.6 percent in a year, and up 22 percent in three years.

Read more
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
rents

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Long Beach (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
California Gov. Gavin Newsom; collage of funded Los Angeles County projects (Getty, GGLO Design, Abode Communities, KFA Architecture)
Newsom awards $200M for affordable housing in LA County
Newsom awards $200M for affordable housing in LA County
Brookfield's Brian Kingston and 777 South Figueroa Street (left) and 555 West 5th Street (right) and in Downtown Los Angeles (Getty, Brookfield, LoopNet, Carol M. Highsmith, Public domain - via Wikimedia Commons)
Brookfield defaults on $784M on loans connected to DTLA office towers
Brookfield defaults on $784M on loans connected to DTLA office towers
Patrick Michael and 129 S Rockingham Avenue, 277 St Pierre Road, 701 Stone Canyon Road, 2571 Wallingford Drive, 2620 Wallingford Drive, 8159 Hollywood Blvd., 9505 Lania Lane, 10697 Somma Way, 10847 Bellagio Road in Los Angeles
Here are LA’s priciest rentals
Here are LA’s priciest rentals
Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and 5950 Long Beach Boulevard (Getty, Loopnet, Rex Richardson for Mayor)
Long Beach to add new tiny homes, Project Homekey housing
Long Beach to add new tiny homes, Project Homekey housing
Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and 3400 Hillview Avenue in Palo Alto
Hudson Pacific betting on “next Amazon or next Google” to spur office market
Hudson Pacific betting on “next Amazon or next Google” to spur office market
Council members Nithya Raman and John Lee
City of LA’s price to hike rent by more than 10% on 2-bedroom place: $8,400
City of LA’s price to hike rent by more than 10% on 2-bedroom place: $8,400
A photo illustration of the late John Magness (Getty, LinkedIn/John Magness)
Inland Empire development icon dies after mountain summit
Inland Empire development icon dies after mountain summit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.