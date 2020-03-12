Open Menu
ULI, Bilzin Sumberg postpone real estate events due to coronavirus

Miami Home Show planned for Mana Wynwood in late March was pushed to September

TRD MIAMI
Mar. 12, 2020
By Katherine Kallergis
Real Estate Events Postponed

The cancellations keep coming amid coronavirus, or COVID-19, and now they’ve hit the real estate market in South Florida.

Following the postponement of Ultra and Winter Music Festival, the Miami Open, the Youth Fair, and even nightclubs LIV and Story temporarily shutting down, major real estate events are following suit.

The Miami Home Show, which was expected to take place at Mana Wynwood Convention Center March 27-29, has been postponed. The announcement was made in response to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s suspension of all major events countywide.

Home Show Management Corp. is still hosting its inaugural Palm Beach Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center May 29-31. It’s expected to return to Miami Sept. 4-7 at Mana Wynwood. Tens of thousands of people attend the home show every year.

Bilzin Sumberg canceled its South Florida Redevelopment Conference that was set to take place on Friday. Speakers included Mayor Gimenez, developer Armando Codina, and Brightline President Patrick Goddard. The law firm was going to host the event at the Four Seasons Miami.

The Urban Land Institute’s Southeast Florida/Caribbean division has suspended programming through April 10, including a networker at 476 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale planned for March 19. Between six to eight events have been postponed, according to a ULI representative. Some meetings may be held as conference calls or webinars, and all registrations will be automatically transferred to the new dates once they are set.

Swire Properties, Brickell City Centre and ISG World postponed their March 18 event at the Mandarin Oriental Miami that was to include presentations on the state of the market and Latin America’s economic and political outlook.

1 Hotel South Beach also postponed the grand opening of its new beach club, and plans to reschedule it for later this spring.

A representative at Bisnow, which is hosting two events next week in South Florida, said that some events have turned into webinars, but none had been canceled as of Thursday afternoon.

Write to Katherine Kallergis

