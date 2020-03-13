Mark your calendars: Here’s a South Florida real estate event still happening next week

Here is a real estate event worth attending next week:

Host: Bisnow

Date: March 18

Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bisnow is hosting its South Florida Capital Markets & CRE Finance event at 800 Waterford Way in Miami, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will provide chances to network, along with discussions on the neighborhoods and submarkets investors are most keen on in 2020. Speakers include Charles Russo of Nuveen Real Estate and Faisal Ashraf of Lotus Capital Partners.

To submit more industry events, please reach out to [email protected].