Mark your calendars: Here’s a South Florida real estate event still happening next week

TRD MIAMI
Mar.March 13, 2020
Staff
Here is a real estate event worth attending next week:

Host: Bisnow
Date: March 18
Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bisnow is hosting its South Florida Capital Markets & CRE Finance event at 800 Waterford Way in Miami, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will provide chances to network, along with discussions on the neighborhoods and submarkets investors are most keen on in 2020. Speakers include Charles Russo of Nuveen Real Estate and Faisal Ashraf of Lotus Capital Partners.

To submit more industry events, please reach out to [email protected].

real estate events

