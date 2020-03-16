Open Menu
Miami’s weekly condo sales drop sharply amid coronavirus fears

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.35M to $6.8M

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 16, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Condo sales in Miami-Dade fell by about 20 percent on a weekly basis last week, likely ahead of major disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 118 condos sold for $60 million last week, compared to 133 units that sold for $74.8 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $506,000 or $331 per square foot.

The top two sales were on Fisher Island. At Bayview, unit 5012/5013 sold for $6.8 million, or $1,052 per square foot. The condo traded after nearly a year on the market. It was listed with Elena Bluntzer. Jill Eber brought the buyer.

The second most-expensive sale was at 7400 Oceanside. Unit 7455, which was on the market for only 9 days, sold for $3.65 million, or $922 per square foot. The listing agent was Fabiana Hausen, and the buyer’s agent was Nubia Tylke.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 8 to March 14. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Bayview #5012/3 | 340 days on market | $6.8M | $1,052 psf | Listing agent: Elena Bluntzer | Buyer’s agent: Jill Eber

Least expensive
Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach #408 | 131 days on market | $1.35M | Listing agent: Lucas Boccheciampe | Buyer’s agent: Sadie Ruben

Most days on market
Acqualina #2306 | 1,803 days on market | $2.13M | $777 psf | Listing agent: Wanda Shortt| Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Mann

Fewest days on market
7400 Oceanside #7455 | 9 days on market | $3.65M | $922 psf | Listing agent: Fabiana Hausen | Buyer’s agent: Nubia Tylke

