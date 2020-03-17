Open Menu
Jazz musician snags Palm Beach home near Mar-a-Lago for $8M

The property sold at a 70% discount to its 2018 listing price

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 17, 2020
By Keith Larsen
Jazz musician Bob Merrill and 500 Regents Park Road (Credit: Compass)

Jazz musician Bob Merrill and 500 Regents Park Road (Credit: Compass)

Jazz musician Bob Merrill bought a waterfront Palm Beach home near Mar-a-Lago for $7.5 million.

Merrill purchased the 5,998-square-foot house at 500 Regents Park Road for $1,250 per square foot, records show. Eddy Louis of Palm Beach sold the home.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was designed by Palm Beach architect Clarence Mack and has frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway, just south of Mar-a-Lago. It features a waterway bird sanctuary, pool, covered patio, and foyer and rotunda with marble flooring. It was built in 1959, records show.

It is part of the Regents Park Historic District cul-de-sac neighborhood of five estate homes.

The home sold at a 50 percent discount from its listing price of $15 million in December and at a 70 percent discount from its 2018 listing price of $25 million.

The property last sold for $2.2 million in 1985, records show.

Tamara “TJ” Jeanne-Fisher with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.

Merrill is a trumpeter, pianist, vocalist and composer who has played at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, according to his website.

The ultra-luxury home market in Palm Beach has been especially strong over the past year, with two deals closing in 2019 for more than $100 million each.

