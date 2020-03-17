Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Wife of former Domino’s Pizza CEO buys Miami Beach condo

Developers recently paid off $155M construction loan

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 17, 2020 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eighty Seven Park

Teresita “Techy” Rodriguez Doyle, the wife of former Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle, closed on a unit at Terra’s Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach.

Doyle paid $11.45 million for unit 1202 at the condo tower at 8701 Collins Avenue, according to property records. Patrick Doyle led the pizza chain as CEO from 2010 to 2018.

Terra developed the 18-story, 66-unit building with partners Bizzi & Partners, New Valley and Pacific Eagle. It was completed late last year, and about 40 unit sales have been recorded with Miami-Dade. The developers recently announced they paid off their $155 million construction loan from United Overseas Bank.

Architect Renzo Piano designed the oceanfront building – his first residential project in the Western Hemisphere.

The building features floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around terraces, with each unit featuring panoramic views of the ocean. Famed Parisian architect, Rena Dumas (RDAI), created the tower’s interior and exterior living spaces, according to a release.

Amenities include concierge and butler service, an outdoor juice bar, a full-service salon for residents, and a full-time botanist who assists residents with their private balcony gardens. The units also include large outdoor living spaces with summer kitchens.

Douglas Elliman is handling sales and marketing of Eighty Seven Park.

Buyers at Eighty Seven Park include tennis pro Novak Djokovic, who paid $5.77 million for his unit; Jonathan Newhouse, chairman of the Condé Nast board and former CEO of Condé Nast International; as well as Pierre Pomerleau, president and CEO of Pomerleau, one of Canada’s largest construction companies.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Eighty Seven Park

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eighty Seven Park, David Martin of Terra

Terra, partners pay off Eighty Seven Park’s $155M construction loan
Rodney Martin and Eighty Seven Park (Credit: Eighty Seven Park by The Boundary)

Voya Financial CEO drops $12M on Eighty Seven Park condo
David Martin and Renzo Piano

Sneak peek inside Renzo Piano-designed Eighty Seven Park
Franco Bianchi and Eighty Seven Park  

Furniture exec moves into condo at Eighty Seven Park for $7M
Novak Djokovic and Eighty Seven Park (Credit: Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic pays $6M for Renzo Piano-designed condo
Jonathan Newhouse and Eighty Seven Park (Credit: Getty Images)

Condé Nast scion drops $6M on Miami Beach condo
Mayor Dean Trantalis (Credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Restaurants, bars and gyms to shut down immediately in Fort Lauderdale
Costa Hollywood Beach Resort, Madison Realty Capital Josh Zegen

Bankrupt Hollywood Beach condo-hotel may head to auction
arrow_forward_ios