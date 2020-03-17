Wife of former Domino’s Pizza CEO buys Miami Beach condo

Teresita “Techy” Rodriguez Doyle, the wife of former Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle, closed on a unit at Terra’s Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach.

Doyle paid $11.45 million for unit 1202 at the condo tower at 8701 Collins Avenue, according to property records. Patrick Doyle led the pizza chain as CEO from 2010 to 2018.

Terra developed the 18-story, 66-unit building with partners Bizzi & Partners, New Valley and Pacific Eagle. It was completed late last year, and about 40 unit sales have been recorded with Miami-Dade. The developers recently announced they paid off their $155 million construction loan from United Overseas Bank.

Architect Renzo Piano designed the oceanfront building – his first residential project in the Western Hemisphere.

The building features floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around terraces, with each unit featuring panoramic views of the ocean. Famed Parisian architect, Rena Dumas (RDAI), created the tower’s interior and exterior living spaces, according to a release.

Amenities include concierge and butler service, an outdoor juice bar, a full-service salon for residents, and a full-time botanist who assists residents with their private balcony gardens. The units also include large outdoor living spaces with summer kitchens.

Douglas Elliman is handling sales and marketing of Eighty Seven Park.

Buyers at Eighty Seven Park include tennis pro Novak Djokovic, who paid $5.77 million for his unit; Jonathan Newhouse, chairman of the Condé Nast board and former CEO of Condé Nast International; as well as Pierre Pomerleau, president and CEO of Pomerleau, one of Canada’s largest construction companies.