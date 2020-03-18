JFK’s nephew sells waterfront Miami Beach home

Anthony Kennedy Shriver and Alina Shriver sold their waterfront Miami Beach home for $8.15 million, marking a 25 percent discount off the original asking price from last year.

Kennedy Shriver, a nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife sold the seven-bedroom, 6,822-square-foot house at 5821 Pine Tree Drive to Jason and Renee Greenberg, according to property records.

The Shrivers are in the midst of a divorce. Public records show that Alina Shriver filed for divorce in November 2018, about four months before the couple listed the home for sale. The divorce has not yet been finalized.

Anthony Kennedy Shriver’s sister is Maria Shriver, and their parents were Eunice Shriver, sister of President John Kennedy, and Peace Corps founder Sargent Shriver. Anthony Kennedy Shriver founded Best Buddies International, an organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities find employment and social opportunities.

The Shrivers’ Mediterranean-style house, built in 1935, sits on a 32,000-square-foot lot. It was designed by John and Coulton Skinner and includes a gourmet kitchen, family room with a built-in bar, center courtyard, master suite and formal dining and living rooms.

Esther Percal of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM represented the buyer and seller, according to Realtor.com.

The Shrivers paid about $1.25 million for the Miami Beach property in 1996, records show.