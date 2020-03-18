Miami Beach waterfront teardown sells for $6M

Thomas and Rhonda Weiss sold a waterfront house adjacent to the Galbut Family Miami Beach Jewish Community Center for $5.9 million, where the buyer will likely build a spec house.

Pinetree 4333 LLC, led by Peter Bromer of Miami and Thomas Thibeaux of Fort Lauderdale, purchased the 3,375-square-foot home at 4333 Pine Tree Drive for $1,748 per square foot, records show. Thibeaux is the owner of Thibeaux Architecture.

The home sold at a 56 percent discount from its listing price of $13.5 million in 2016.

The Weisses initially paid $277,500 for the property in 1986. The single-story house was built in 1950 on a nearly 0.8-acre lot.

Pine Tree Drive has a number of high-end, waterfront homes. In October, Sarah Boymelgreen, the wife of developer Shaya Boymelgreen, sold a five-bedroom, 6,311-square-foot house at 4539 Pine Tree Drive for $9.3 million. Last year, Jamie LeFrak, vice chairman and managing director of LeFrak, paid $19.6 million for the spec mansion at 4567 Pine Tree Drive.