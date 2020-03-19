Coronavirus case shuts down Miami-Dade permitting center until Monday, property appraiser closes office to public

As construction firms plow ahead on job sites, Miami-Dade building officials temporarily closed the county’s permitting and inspection center after learning an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will be conducting a deep cleaning of the building at 11805 Southwest 26th Street today and Friday, with plans to reopen on Monday, according to a release.

“While it has been 13 days since the employee was last in the building, and [the building department] has already conducted a cleaning of the employee’s work area and surrounding area, In an abundance of caution, they will conduct a deep cleaning of the entire facility,” the release said.

Employees who were in close contact with the infected worker were also personally notified. Building officials said contractors and permit runners can still access online and phone services, such as scheduling inspections.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia is shutting down the main office in downtown Miami’s Government Center and the South Dade Government Center, to the public, indefinitely. While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases involving property appraiser employees, a spokesperson for Garcia said the closures are taking place in an abundance of caution.

“As information continues to develop regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), our main priority is the safety of our community,” the spokesperson said.

Property owners can still call the property appraiser’s office during regular business hours Monday through Friday. In addition, field appraisal staff will be working remotely and interaction with property owners will be limited, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, construction firm executives and trade association leaders told The Real Deal that work would continue at most South Florida job sites unless public health officials order them to shut down or building departments stop scheduling inspections.