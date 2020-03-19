Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Coronavirus case shuts down Miami-Dade permitting center until Monday, property appraiser closes office to public

County officials ordered a deep cleaning of the permitting building after a worker tested positive for COVID-19

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 19, 2020 11:45 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami-Dade Permitting and Inspection Center

Miami-Dade Permitting and Inspection Center

As construction firms plow ahead on job sites, Miami-Dade building officials temporarily closed the county’s permitting and inspection center after learning an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will be conducting a deep cleaning of the building at 11805 Southwest 26th Street today and Friday, with plans to reopen on Monday, according to a release.

“While it has been 13 days since the employee was last in the building, and [the building department] has already conducted a cleaning of the employee’s work area and surrounding area, In an abundance of caution, they will conduct a deep cleaning of the entire facility,” the release said.

Employees who were in close contact with the infected worker were also personally notified. Building officials said contractors and permit runners can still access online and phone services, such as scheduling inspections.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia is shutting down the main office in downtown Miami’s Government Center and the South Dade Government Center, to the public, indefinitely. While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases involving property appraiser employees, a spokesperson for Garcia said the closures are taking place in an abundance of caution.

“As information continues to develop regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), our main priority is the safety of our community,” the spokesperson said.

Property owners can still call the property appraiser’s office during regular business hours Monday through Friday. In addition, field appraisal staff will be working remotely and interaction with property owners will be limited, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, construction firm executives and trade association leaders told The Real Deal that work would continue at most South Florida job sites unless public health officials order them to shut down or building departments stop scheduling inspections.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
constructioncoronavirusmiami dadepedro garcia

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mayor, Miami-Dade County, Carlos A. Giménez (Credit: Ryan Holloway/ Armando Rodriguez Miami-Dade County Photographers)

Miami-Dade orders all non-essential businesses closed due to coronavirus
From left: Scott Sherman, Scott Sandelin, Felix Bendersky and Niesen Kasdin

SoFla landlords, retailers brace for coronavirus impacts
Peter Dyga and MiMo Bay Apartments construction site

Social distancing? Coronavirus not stopping South Florida construction projects — for now
The Breakers in Palm Beach

The Breakers in Palm Beach is closing amid coronavirus pandemic
Mayor Dean Trantalis (Credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Restaurants, bars and gyms to shut down immediately in Fort Lauderdale
(Credit: iStock)

Restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters ordered to close in Miami-Dade
Gov’t Meetings Canceled or Moved Online Due To Coronavirus (Credit: iStock)

Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale cancel city meetings
Coronavirus closures hit South Florida restaurants and stores

Coronavirus closures hit South Florida restaurants and stores
arrow_forward_ios