All hotels, short-term rentals in Miami-Dade ordered to shut down due to coronavirus

Closures effective midnight on Monday night

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 20, 2020 06:39 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
From left: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Twitter, Ryan Holloway/ Armando Rodriguez Miami-Dade County Photographers, and iStock)

From left: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Twitter, Ryan Holloway/ Armando Rodriguez Miami-Dade County Photographers, and iStock)

Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami Beach ordered all hotels, motels and short-term rentals shut down effective Monday, March 23, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Guests and renters must be out of all commercial lodging establishments by midnight on Monday night, according to the city of Miami Beach’s order.

“Our hotels have always been the lifeblood of our economy, so shuttering them is not something to do impulsively. But right now, as painful as it may be, the reality is we just cannot be a tourist destination,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a release.

The closure applies to all hotels, motels, apartment-hotels, hostels, dormitories, and vacation and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County. That includes flagship Miami Beach hotels such as the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 1 Hotel South Beach and the Eden Roc. Hotel owners in Miami-Dade have already begun laying off employees as business dropped off.

Miami Beach also established a curfew from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. effective Tuesday.

Hotels such as Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach and the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables had begun to close ahead of the official announcement.

Late Thursday, Monroe County ordered all hotels, guest houses, vacation rentals and short-term rentals in RV parks to close on Sunday for a period of two weeks.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued an executive order on Thursday shutting down all non-essential businesses, including restaurant dining rooms, malls, retail stores, casinos, gyms, and even public parks and beaches. Hotels were excluded from the Miami-Dade order, however, and were allowed to remain open, until now.

